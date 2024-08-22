Anti-graft Agency Arrests Kwankwaso’s Nephew, Others in Kano, to Recover N440m

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), has apprehended five persons, including former state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s nephew, Musa Garba Mohammed Kwankwaso, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, over alleged multi-billion Naira drugs supply scandal.

The commission has secured a post-no-debit order on the Bank account linked to the alleged scam, which led to the recovery of N440 million and blocked the transaction of n160 million.

Confirming the arrest, the Public Relations Officer of the commission, Kabir Kabiru, said the state Chairman of the Association for Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Abdullahi Bashir, who is also the chairman of Tarauni Local Government Council, was also in their custody.

The suspects were accused of connivance to award a contract to Novomed Pharmaceuticals, for the supply of drugs to 38 local government areas in the state, which violated public procurement laws.

According to reliable source at the Agency, 38 local governments paid n9.1 million to Novomed for the procurement of drugs, but the drugs were not supplied.

The Managing Director of Novomed, Musa Garba Kwankwaso, who is also a nephew to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, was however arrested in connection with the contact scam.

The spokesman noted that, while the commission was working to unravel the detail of the scam and bring those responsible to justice, all the suspects were cooperating with the investigation team.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Anti-graft Commission to commence investigation of the alleged diversion of about n10 million from each of the 44 local government accounts to a company called Novomed for the purchase of medical supplies.

A whistleblower, Dr. Bello Galadanci, had alleged that 44 local governments in the state were fraudulently instructed to pay n10 million to a company called Novomed for the purchase of medical supplies.

Governor Yusuf, has however denied knowledge of the alleged diversion of the money, and the contract to Novamed, a company belonging to Kwankwaso’s nephew.