NNPP Leader, Kwankwaso, Chides Rival Parties, Declares APC Lawless, PDP Lifeless

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Leader of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday, rebuked two rival political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring them, respectively, unruly and dead.

Kwankwaso made the assertion at NNPP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

He dismissed APC as anarchic and PDP as comatose, and asked Nigerians to treat both parties as outcasts if they must enjoy political and economic development.

The presidential candidate of NNPP in the 2023 general election had last month also described PDP as dead and incapable of winning any national election.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Kwankwaso said APC had “regrettably” lost touch with the harsh economic realities that Nigerians were grappling with, given its obvious non-performance in the last nine years

He scored the ruling party “very low” in service delivery to the Nigerian people.

Kwankwaso, who is also the leader of the popular Kwankwasiyya Movement, said despite existing challenges, NNPP had emerged the fastest-growing political party that could be trusted by Nigerians for their political emancipation in the coming years.

He told the NEC members, “I’m pleased to say that, despite all the challenges, today, our party is the fastest-growing party in this country. I remember when I visited Katsina State to commission our state office. I mentioned that the two parties, especially the PDP, were dead, and there are so many concerns within the fold of the PDP.

“I’m sure when I was making that statement, many of them did not see what was happening, that the party had been broken into pieces. The party is imploding, and, therefore, if they didn’t understand at that time, now I believe they will agree with all of us that the party is dead.

Kwankwaso stated, “The APC, as it stands today, you can see that the leadership is just up there in the air, and the entire nation, the people of this country, are on the ground.

“At that level, whether they believe they are doing well, all of us, especially the voters in this country, believe that they are performing very, very badly, especially if you look at the issue of security, the level of poverty in this country, and, of course, the menace of hunger that we are currently witnessing in this country.”

The Kwankwasiyya leader, therefore, said Nigerians must look away from APC and PDP, because neither of them had the capacity to move the country forward.

He said the 2027 general election would be a defining moment for Nigeria and Nigerians to determine if they wanted to remain in servitude or experience liberation from the oppressive political forces currently holding sway in APC and their PDP bedfellows.