  • Wednesday, 21st August, 2024

Tinubu Commiserates With Jigawa Over Flooding in 14 LGAs

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has extended his profound condolences to the government and the people of Jigawa State over the recent flooding that resulted in the loss of lives and displacement of many citizens.

The president, in a release issued Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, also commiserated with the bereaved families and victims of the flooding, which has impacted about 14 local government areas and many households.

President Tinubu stated that recurring environmental disasters underscore the urgency of sustaining measures to address climate change and its perils, as well as remove man-made elements to the challenge.

The president prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and assured the people of Jigawa of his administration’s support at this difficult time.

