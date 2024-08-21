Pertinence Supports 1,000 Parents with N10m Back-to-school Aid





In a demonstration of its corporate social responsibility, Pertinence Group, through the Pertinence Foundation, has distributed back-to-school support worth N10 million to 1,000 parents, alleviating the financial burden of preparing their children for the new school session.

During the 2024 Wealth Summit in Maryland, Lagos, the first 1,000 parents to attend the event received an armband that qualified them for various packages of back-to-school support.

According to co-founders Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel, the packages included school fees, school bags, stationery items, school uniforms, and shoes, all distributed in cash.

In an interview after the summit, Ezekiel emphasised the foundation’s commitment to supporting parents during these challenging economic times.

“Schools are currently on holiday, and our children will be returning to school from September, so we thought it good to support parents in their efforts,” he stated. “During these hard economic times, every bit of support that parents can get would go a long way. So we have distributed the N10,000,000 in the best way we could so that more people could benefit.”

On his part, Olorunsheyi stated that the initiative was part of activities marking the company’s 12th anniversary.

“This year marks 12 years of Pertinence Group’s journey, and we wanted to give back in a way that directly impacts families,” Olorunsheyi said.

He disclosed that the foundation gave out N100,000 each to 10 parents, N50,000 each to 20 parents, and N20,000 to another 20 parents, noting that all 1,000 parents had initially received N7,500 each, ensuring that everyone who came early benefited from the event.

One of the beneficiaries, Segun Ighomaro, said, “I am surprised I got picked for the 100k. I was actually shocked because I was trying to just go home with the N7,500 already given, only to hear my name for an additional 100k. I am grateful to Pertinence.”

“Great job they (Pertinence co-founders) are doing. I pray they get a return on what they are doing because they are investing in humans. I pray the Lord rewards them with much more investment because they are really doing great.

“A lot of billionaires don’t invest in people. They are all about making money and they don’t want us to know how. But here they are, organising this event every year. God will bless them,” said another beneficiary, Bamiduro Rose Adebiyi.

The CSR initiative also included a raffle, where three lucky winners walked away with fantastic prizes. One winner received a free plot of land, while the others received a 50 per cent and 25 per cent discount on land purchases, respectively.

The Reachout Pertinence Foundation has a long-standing tradition of supporting education and other societal causes. In the past, the foundation has donated up to 52 units of ceiling fans and waiting area chairs to a primary health facility, donated relief materials to internally displaced persons, gave free sanitary pads to school girls; sponsored education scholarships, exam forms and books to students; and sponsored sporting competitions in Lagos communities.