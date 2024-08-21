IN PRAISE OF MOHAMMED OHINOYI MUSA

Whatever is issued as measurement of success would see the Secretary to Nasarawa State Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Ohinoyi Musa qualified as one. Hon. Musa has performed beyond the expectation and imagination of the masses. He has managed the little resources within his capacity effectively by providing the basic necessity of life to the people of Nasarawa State. He has also given hope to the hopeless by donating textbooks, exercise books, mathematical sets and other essential items to students of Nasarawa State.

When Hon. Musa was the executive chairman of Nasarawa Toto Local Government, he put smiles on the faces of the road users by constructing roads, and built schools equipped with computers in furtherance of the reality that the world is a global village. He also provided jobs for the youth in the area, and purchased both GCE and NECO forms for the students. He built health care and recreation centres for the masses.

He did not leave any stone unturned in the area of security. He provided the people with a new lease of life after years of living in fear, and built modern markets at affordable prices.

Hon. Mohmmed Ohinoyi Musa has proven a capability to do everything humanly possible to help the needy and the destitute. Without doubt, he deserves a promotion.

Anjorin Adeolu, Lafia