  • Wednesday, 21st August, 2024

IN PRAISE OF MOHAMMED OHINOYI MUSA

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

Whatever is issued as measurement of success would see the Secretary to Nasarawa State Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Ohinoyi Musa qualified as one. Hon. Musa has performed beyond the expectation and imagination of the masses. He has managed the little resources within his capacity effectively by providing the basic necessity of life to the people of Nasarawa State. He has also given hope to the hopeless by donating textbooks, exercise books, mathematical sets and other essential items to students of Nasarawa State.

When Hon. Musa was the executive chairman of Nasarawa Toto Local Government, he put smiles on the faces of the road users by constructing roads, and built schools equipped with computers in furtherance of the reality that the world is a global village. He also provided jobs for the youth in the area, and purchased both GCE and NECO forms for the students. He built health care and recreation centres for the masses.

He did not leave any stone unturned in the area of security. He provided the people with a new lease of life after years of living in fear, and  built modern markets at affordable prices.

Hon. Mohmmed Ohinoyi Musa has proven a capability to do everything humanly possible to help the needy and the destitute. Without doubt, he deserves a promotion.

 Anjorin Adeolu, Lafia

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.