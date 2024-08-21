Ademola Lookman Set for Big Transfer Fight with Atalanta 

*Agrees five-year deal worth €5m per season with PSG

Atalanta BC striker, Ademola Lookman, has agreed personal terms like salary and contract duration with PSG, according to Top Transfer Expert, Nicolo Schira.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles player has agreed to a five-year contract worth Five Million Euros per season, about thrice what he earns at Atalanta.

PSG are now preparing a formal bid to Atalanta.

The Nigeria international striker has scored 32 goals and 18 assists in 79 competitive games for the Serie A club.

Lookman became a big hero in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen last season. He scored all the goals as Atalanta won 3-0.

The club-to-club negotiations may not be seamless as Atalanta wishes to keep hold of the Nigerian player.

Meanwhile, Lookman is set for a big and bitter fight with his Italian club Atalanta over a transfer possibly to PSG.

He pulled out of his team’s opening Serie A match at Lecce because he wished to make a transfer.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero admitted the player’s decision to quit was “unexpected”.

Atalanta Sports Director, Luca Parcassi has now gone further to say that Ademola Lookman has been “wrongly advised” and it will be the club and not the player who will decide on any transfer.

He stressed that the interest of Atalanta will be the priority.

“We are very calm because our idea, which is shared by the coach, the club and the owners, was for the first time in our history not to let important players leave,” he told SkySports

“All players belong to Atalanta and the club will decide what will be done based on what is best for the team.

“Unfortunately, these guys are too often given bad advice. The fact that the transfer window is open when the season starts makes it feel endless.”

Ademola Lookman, 26, joined the Italian club in August 2022.

His contract runs out in June 2026 with the club also having the option to extend by an additional year.

His Transfermarkt valuation is 40 million Euros