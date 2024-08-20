US Announces $27m Humanitarian Assistance for Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced that Nigeria will receive $27 million as part of a larger $536 million humanitarian aid package from its government to sub-Saharan Africa.

A statement on Tuesday by the US Embassy disclosed that the funding is part of its commitment to providing life-saving assistance and protection to vulnerable people and generous host communities throughout the continent.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, emphasized the impact of his country’s funding, stating that: “This assistance will make a real difference in the lives of those most in need in Nigeria and across the continent.”

The Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, formally unveiled the comprehensive aid package, which brings the total US humanitarian assistance to sub-Saharan Africa in fiscal year 2024 to nearly $3.7 billion.

The assistance aims to address critical needs of vulnerable individuals across the sub-Saharan region, including refugees from war and terrorist violence, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless individuals and other conflict-affected people.

It will focus on crises in the Sahel, among other areas, and support efforts to build durable solutions such as voluntary returns and refugee integration.

Mills added that: “This $27 million in aid demonstrates the United States’ unwavering commitment to supporting Nigeria in addressing humanitarian challenges. We stand with Nigeria in its efforts to provide for vulnerable populations and build resilience against food insecurity and climate change impacts.”

According to the statement, the funding will be channelled to those in need through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.