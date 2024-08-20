  • Tuesday, 20th August, 2024

UNEC ’89 Law Class Holds Annual Convention in Lagos

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC) 1989 Law Class will hold its national convention from Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25, in Lekki, Lagos.

According to a press statement signed by Chief Ike Onwuchuluba, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, the four-day event, tagged “Eko 2024,” is a family-oriented gathering that brings together members of the 1989 Law Class and their families.

This year’s convention, under the theme “Soaring to Greater Heights,” will feature human rights activist Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) as the guest speaker at the dinner on Saturday.

The convention, which began in Asaba, Delta State in 2009, has been hosted in various cities across Nigeria and internationally, including Abuja, Uyo, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Lagos, Dubai, United Kingdom and United States.

The programme of events includes the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the class, visits to iconic tourist sites in Lagos, sports activities, visits to motherless babies’ homes by the spouses and children of the classmates, a dinner, a pep talk and a thanksgiving mass at the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki Phase 1, on Sunday.

