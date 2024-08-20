NGF Mourns Death of Two Young Ekiti Golfers in Auto Accident 

The President Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has condoled with the families of two young golfers from Ekiti State, who lost their lives on their way to Abuja for the IBB Junior Open Golf Championship.

The golfers lost their lives when their contingent was involved in a ghastly motor accident around Kabba, Kogi State last Wednesday.

Two others players in the team also sustained injuries.

The players were among the 146 kids from nine states billed to feature in the championship that ended on Sunday.

In a statement by Runsewe, he extended commiseration of the NGF to both the families of the young golfers affected and the entire members of the Ekiti Golf Club.

“Our hearts bleed for the two young golfers that lost their lives on Wednesday 14th Aug, 2024 on their way to the IBB Junior Open in Abuja in a ghastly motor accident around Kabba in Kogi State.

“The Nigeria Golf Federation commiserates with the families of these young golfers and the entire members of the Ekiti Golf Club.

“May God grant all the fortitude to bear this loss.

We pray for the quick recovery of the other two young golfers who sustained injuries from the accident and presently undergoing treatment,” he said.