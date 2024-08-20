Minister, Otti to Host Stakeholders of Abia Security Ecosystem Thursday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Police Town hall Meeting and Citizens Engagement on Strengthening Community Policing is slated to hold in Umuahia, Abia State, Thursday.

The Abia Edition is the third in the series after the successful events in Lagos and Nasarawa States.

The town hall meeting, which is an initiative of the Minister of State, Police Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, is designed to serve as a platform for direct engagement between the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Nigeria Police, citizens, and other crucial stakeholders throughout Nigeria.

This initiative seeks to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration, facilitating a constructive exchange of ideas and concerns among all participants to support the Nigeria Police Force.

A comprehensive presentation by the state Governor, the Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner of Police and other stakeholders will outline efforts to augment the operational effectiveness of policing strategies within the states of the country.

The focal point of the event revolves around an engaging Q&A session, providing citizens with the opportunity to ask questions, express concerns, and offer direct suggestions.

Expected attendees are the Executive Governor of Abia State, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr Sani Nasiru Gwarzo, Senate Committee Chairman on Police Affairs, House Committee Chairman on Police Institutions, Inspector General of Police, State Commissioners of Police, HCommissioners in the State, Speaker House of Assembly and members of the House of Assembly, and Permanent secretaries in the State.

Others are Local Government Chairmen, Heads, Religious Organizations, traditional Rulers, Representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Community/Youth Leaders, Head of Traders, Members of the Press, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Members, Representatives of Private Security Outfits, Representatives from the Organized Private Sector, Representatives from Educational Institutions, Representatives of the market Women and Youth Groups, Representatives of vigilance groups, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) of institutions in the State.

In the last one year as Minister of State for Police Affairs, Sulaiman-Ibrahim has led an ambitious Renewed Hope Police Reform program, to strengthen internal security in Nigeria.

Some specific achievements include Supporting a fast-track delivery of the National Criminal Data Fusion Center (NCDFC) for the Nigeria Police Force, which is at advanced stage of completion, championing a strategic shift towards community policing to improve overall safety and security of our communities, secured commitment on technical assistance and funding from various partners locally and internationally for strengthening the NPF.

She also launched the Young and Secure Project in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, to build trust and promote relationship between the youth and the Police among other strategic achievements which cannot be outlined because of its security nature.