Late Mama Anyahara for Burial August 24

Late Ezinneoha Nwanyinna Rhoda Anyahara (Nee Nwogu), the mother of the Coordinating Director, Directorates of Accounting Standards and Sustainability Reporting, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Dr. Iheanyi Anyahara, would be buried on August 24, 2024.

According to a statement from the family, she would be buried at her husband’s compound in Eziala Akpodim, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, after a church service to be held at St Matthias Anglican Church, Akpodim, Mbaise.

The statement added: “With hearts full of love and everlasting memories, we announce the transition to Glory of our highly esteemed mother general, mother, grandmother, great grand mother, mother in-law, sister, aunt, Ezinneoha Nwanyinna Rhoda Anyahara Nee Nwogu

“Burial is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2024, May her gentle and loving soul rest in Peace, Amen.”