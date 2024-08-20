Labour Crisis Looms Over Police-NLC Faceoff 

* Labour summons emergency NEC meeting

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

There are indications that the country may witness another round of workers’ unrest following the move by the Nigeria Police Force to interrogate the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, over allegations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime.

NLC had alleged that security agents, on July 7, conducted a night raid on its national secretariat in Abuja.

It demanded an apology from the government and leadership of the security forces, while at the same time saying that it would undertake a forensic audit of the entire Labour House to ensure that nothing was planted there by the security operatives.

However, in response to the latest police action, the NLC will convene an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) Tuesday to deliberate on the issue and possibly take measures to protest the government’s move.

A notice of the emergency NEC meeting dated August 19, 2024 and signed by the General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, asked all the NEC members to join the meeting to be held at its headquarters, Labour House, in Abuja by 8 am either physically or via zoom.

The letter, a copy of which was sighted by THISDAY, also put the chairmen of all the state branches and affiliates nationwide on alert.

The police had, in a letter dated August 19, 2024, invited Ajaero for questioning Tuesday, August 20 at the IRT complex by Old Abattoir Guzape Junction in Abuja.

The security force warned that a warrant of arrest might be activated should the NLC president fail to turn himself in.

The police invitation letter read: “This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing and treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime in which you were mentioned .

“You are hereby invited to interview the undersigned on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 by 10 am prompt at the IRT Complex by Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction in Abuja.

“Be informed that in the event of failing to honour this letter, the office will have no alternative than to activate a warrant of arrest against you please.”