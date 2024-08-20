  • Tuesday, 20th August, 2024

IG Reiterates Commitment to Maintain Peace, National Security

Nigeria | 45 mins ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday reassured the public that the police under his leadership were dedicated to maintaining peace and order as well as national security.

He also vowed to continue to invest in training of personnel to ensure that officers of the Nigeria police are prepared to effectively and adequately respond to dynamics of crime and criminality in Nigeria.

Egbetokun expressed this commitment in Nasarawa state, during the closing of the training of operatives of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS), which held at the Police Mobile Force training camp, Ende Hills, Nasarawa.

A statement by force spokesperson,  Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police boss applauded the operatives of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) for their dedication and resilience as they successfully conclude their intensive tactical training program.

The completion of the rigorous training, Egbetokun said, underscored the commitment of the SIS to ensure safety and security in communities.

He emphasised the importance of focus, determination and professionalism in the face of evolving challenges in law enforcement, with the launching of the Special Intervention Squad as part of his vision of emplacing a police force that is professionally competent and service-driven in strengthening national security.

He noted that the event signified a milestone in the SIS initiative, which would soon be enacted in all states across the federation.

In his address, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, commended  Egbetokun and his team for the establishment of the squad and the timely training of its members.

In her remark, the Minister of State Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, also reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to consistently supply the essential resources required for efficient policing across the nation.

In attendance, at the closing ceremony, was the governor of Nasarawa State, the National Security Adviser, the Minister of Police Affairs, the Chairman Police Service Commission, Stakeholders, and delegates from the US Embassy.

