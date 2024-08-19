Zion Ministry Clarifies Position on Detention of Blogger Amidst 100 Days Fasting

The Spokesperson, Zion Prayer Ministry, and member, 100 Days Fasting Committee, Mr. Patrick Iheonu, has said that the church has forgiven a Blogger, Mr. Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, who was earlier in the year detained by the police over charges of cyber stalking against the Spiritual leader of the church.

In a press conference which held in Lagos Saturday, Iheonu, also stated that Mr. Ofoegbu, having met the bail conditions delivered by the judge, ought to be a free man. However, other issues outside those relating to the church is currently keeping him in custody.

Continuing, he stated that the church’ forgiveness is in tandem with the teachings of the Bible and as the church embarked on its 100 days of fasting, it has let go of whatever wrong which the Blogger or any other persons may have wronged the church.

As the hundred days fast tapers to a close, Iheonu stated that the church would hold a three-day world conference to mark it’s end.

He said: “the matter was in court and by June 2024, he was granted bail. For one reason or the other he did not perfect the bail and they were back into court in July and the court varied the bail condition.

“As of today, he has been granted bail and has perfected his bail condition and should be out as a free man. However, just few days ago I learnt he is still in custody as a result of other conditions holding.

“We extend our forgiveness to anybody who have wronged us. We want people to come back to their God and they would be better for it.”

Speaking on the significance of the fast on the church community and the nation at large, he explained that reconnecting would help in strengthening our bond with our Creator and catalyse change from the spiritual to the physical.

He said: “Some athletes do physical exercise and it toughens the body and makes it tough against diseases. In the same way we embark on spiritual exercise for us to move closer to God and then make a total and radical change.

“On 23rd- 25th of August, we would round-off the programme of 100 days and we are inviting members and non-members to come and participate in this spiritual exercise.”

Iheonu also hinted on the church’ expansion plans to accommodate a bigger auditorium, hospitals, schools and old people’s home to cater for the less privileged in the society and it’s growing membership based.