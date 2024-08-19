Price of Loyalty: APC Races against Alleged Flawed Reward System

Gloria Unwaha examines the growing unease among members of the Defunct Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Council, exploring the far-reaching implications if the concerns raised are not addressed.

One of the scathing criticisms that trailed the All Progressive Congress (APC) under President MuhammaduBuhari’s administration was its poor reward system, which left party loyalists feeling unapprieciated and disillusioned. This perceived ingratitude was a significant factor in the widespread discontent that trailed the party, leading many to abandon its ship in the build up to the 2023 presidential election.

The consequences of this neglect were starkly evident in the 2023 general election results, which reflected the people’s anger and frustration. The party’s failure to recognise and even reward most of its dedicated supporters, who had worked tirelessly since its inception in 2014 and Buhari’s re-election in 2019, was a costly oversight. The fact that a newcomer like Peter Obi, who contested for the first time, under the Labour Party (LP) and former Vice President AtikuAbubakar, came close to winning the presidential election, underscored the depth of discontentment in the party in the build up to the 2023 presidential election.

Despite the APC’s attempts to downplay its poor outing in 2023 due to neglect of its footsoldiers, the election will be etched in history as a watershed moment, marked by stunning upsets and a seismic shift in the political terrain. The repercussions of neglecting loyal party members have been laid bare, serving as a stark reminder of the perils of ingratitude. The election’s contentious and controversial nature exposed the fault lines within the APC, revealing a party that was grappling with internal strife and disillusionment going into the election battle ground. The fact that the party’s complacency was punished at the polls was a strong statement of the power of grassroots discontent. The 2023 election will be remembered as a turning point, a moment when the APC’s neglect of its party faithful came back to haunt it.

The 2023 election has come and gone, the dust raised before and during and after the election has settled, appointments have been made and the political landscape has begun to take new shape. However, as President Bola Tinubu’s administration has continued to take form after 14 months, a familiar pattern seems to be emerging, prompting widespread disquiet and allegations of neglect. Despite earlier promises, it appears that the new government is following in the footsteps of its predecessor, overlooking the contributions of loyal party members, particularly women’s groups who feel marginalised and excluded from the spoils of victory.

By implication, the APC is potentially staring into the abyss, with a looming crisis threatening to undermine its prospects in the 2027 elections. A simmering storm of discontent among members of the defunct Tinubu/Shetimma Women Presidential Campaign Council has erupted into a full-blown crisis, dominating newspaper headlines for almost two months now. This escalating saga has become a source of deep concern, casting a long shadow over the party’s future. The widespread disillusionment among these women, who played a pivotal role in the party’s electoral success, funding the party’s campaign without donation from anywhere, has exposed festering wounds within the APC. Their grievances, if left unaddressed, could snowball into a full-blown rebellion, imperiling the party’s chances of retaining power in 2027.

Without being economical with words, in its current state, if elections were to be conducted today, the APC will meet a catastrophic electoral defeat. The party’s impending doom is not solely attributable to the prevailing economic woes afflicting the nation, but also to the pervasive discontent simmering among its own ranks. The grievances, now palpable and widespread, threaten to upend the party’s fortunes, as erstwhile loyalists increasingly feel alienated.

Recent exposés in national dailies have laid bare the feelings of dejection of powerful party stalwarts, who, driven by sense of betrayal feel their contributions and sacrifices have been callously disregarded.

Several numbers of women, who have been sharing their accounts discreetly, have revealed their harrowing encounters during the 2023 election campaigns in some states in the North, particularly during the campaign to Katsina State alongside former first lady, Aisha Buhari, Senator OluremiTinubu, and Hajiya Nana Shettima. These women, who have been quietly voicing their grievances, saying they are poised to break their silence, shedding light on the mistreatment they have endured, if their concerns are not addressed.

Last week, a civil society organisation, Centre for Leadership Legacy International, voiced grave concerns regarding the disparagement of members of the Defunct Tinubu/ Shetimma Women Presidential Campaign Council and their pivotal role in Nigeria’s political advancement. This alarm was sounded amidst escalating protests from members of the group who played key roles alongside first lady, Senator OluremiTinubu, and Hajiya Nana Shetimma, wife of the vice president, during the 2023 presidential campaign. The organisation decried the disregard for these women’s contributions, describing it as a reprehensible affront to their contributions to the party’s success and a setback for gender equality in the country’s political sphere.

This is coming just weeks after the Forum of 37 State Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), encompassing all states and the Federal Capital Territory, convened to express their profound dismay at being excluded from the benefits of party politics. Despite their dedicated efforts, they alleged that their sole reward, after the 2023 general election, was a paltry token of a single bag of rice and a paper wrapper each. The aggrieved leaders presented their grievances to the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. AbdullahiGanduje, during a solidarity visit to the party’s secretariat in Abuja, seeking redress for their exclusion from the party’s rewards and recognition.

In a statement signed by the Center’s Lead Director, Comrade Omonu Gowon-Nelson, the Centre said investigation by the organisation, revealed widespread discontent among members of the defunct women presidential campaign team, who feel abandoned and overlooked despite their loyalty and dedication.

“The President’s approach to recognising and rewarding contributions has been woefully inadequate, dismissing the tireless efforts and sacrifices of these women”, he lamented. He said these women have paid their dues, including financial contributions and personal risks. He emphasised that a “fair reward system should be an ingrained culture of the administration, rather than a privilege reserved for a select few.”

The Centre has also urged President Tinubu, First Lady OluremiTinubu, Vice President KashimShettima, and his wife to take immediate and decisive action to heed to advice and integrate the group’s members into the government, not only as a matter of fairness but also to foster trust and ensure a stable future.

The organisationemphasised that the appeal was intended to prompt President Tinubu to acknowledge and appreciate the significant contributions of these women, and to ensure their meaningful integration into key roles in government, thereby fostering a culture of inclusivity, recognition, and equal opportunities.

Omonu said: “We at the Centre for Leadership, recognise the vital role these group of women played in the party’s victory, and are compelled by our commitment to democratic principles, believing that a fair reward system should be an ingrained culture of this administration, rather than a privilege reserved for a select few who have contributed little or nothing to party’s success”.

He expressed worries that there have been muted complaints that the Defunct Tinubu/Shetimma women’s campaign groups, who actively supported the party during the elections, “have been neglected and left to fade into obscurity, only to be remembered when their support is needed again in the next election cycle.” Consequently, Omonu maintained that those who labour in promoting a political party’s vision and agenda during elections should be the first to reap the rewards of their efforts when appointments are made, provided they possess the necessary qualifications and expertise to excel in their roles.

“This tenet of democratic practice, universally observed, ensures that loyalty and hard work are recognised and valued. The Tinubu administration should embrace this ideal, acknowledging that those who contribute to a party’s success should share in its spoils, fostering a sense of ownership and motivation among party faithful.

“In the run up to the 2023 elections, Nigerians saw how these dedicated supporters (Defunct Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Women Campaign Council) who valiantly stood as a bulwark against the onslaught of opposition attacks, fervently defended Tinubu’s candidacy. Yet, in the aftermath of the elections, these formidable forces have been abandoned, their unwavering loyalty and tireless efforts seemingly forgotten.

“These women have not only paid their dues, they have demonstrated extraordinary loyalty and devotion to the party, with some making the ultimate sacrifice with their lives and even life savings, contributing millions of naira to fund the campaign. They travelled the length and breathe of this country, putting their lives at risk. Yet, in the wake of victory, they face a bitter reality of neglect.

“Consequently, they merit appointment to key positions in ministries, departments, and agencies, given their exceptional qualifications and competence. It is crucial to consider how their exclusion would be perceived by women in opposing parties. How will they maintain credibility and face those who have defected to the same party they fiercely opposed and got appointments under their very nose, when these dedicated women are overlooked for roles they are eminently suited for?”

He noted that other campaign organisations under the APC, were integrated into the government structure several months ago, while the Women Campaign Council was inexplicably excluded.

Omonu further expressed worries over the the seeming apathy of the Office of the First Lady and the allegation that she has turned her back on her fellow women who helped her sailed through the storming weather.

“The failure to harness the potential of these women to promote inclusivity, rewards, and equality is a glaring omission that requires urgent attention”, he advised.

Omonu however, encouraged President Tinubu to uphold his renowned reputation for reliability and translate his words into tangible actions. He also appealed to the First Lady and other stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and meaningful outreach to narrow the gap between themselves and the people.

“We appeal to the party to recognise the value and worth of these women, who formed the backbone of political support groups, mobilized communities, drove grassroots engagement, and provided critical support to candidates. We urge the First Lady to build upon this initial gesture by these women to spearhead more substantial initiatives that tackle the entrenched challenges facing women, fostering meaningful dialogue, and promoting tangible change. Only then can we build a more vibrant democracy that truly represents the voices and aspirations of all citizens. One good turn deserves another.

As the party teeters on the brink of implosion as the rumour of some key members warning up to join a third force ahead of 2027, it remains to be seen whether the leadership of the party can stem the tide of discontent and prevent a humiliating electoral defeat in the future.

-Unwaha writes from Lafia, Nasarawa state