A new chapter in Nigerian football history was written, as midfielder Chrisantus Uche scored a sensational goal for Getafe in a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao, live on StarTimes.

This momentous occasion marked the beginning of an exciting La Liga season, with Nigerian fans eagerly anticipating more thrilling performances.

Uche’s historic goal made him the youngest Nigerian to score on his La Liga debut at 21 years and 87 days, becoming the 23rd different Nigerian to score in the Spanish top flight.

This achievement is a testament to the talent and dedication of Nigerian players in La Liga, following in the footsteps of legends like Mutiu Adepoju and the Uche brothers, Kalu and Ikechukwu.

What makes Uche’s achievement even more remarkable is his rapid rise to prominence.

Last year, he scored zero goals in Spain’s 3rd tier, but he has since perfected his skills, scoring a stunning header into the bottom corner from 10 yards out.

Uche’s physical presence, dribbling skills, and overall confidence on the pitch are impressive, making him a player to watch in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, after failing to play any part in last Friday’s away clash against Las Palmas, the Sevilla duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke are expected to make their debuts against Villarreal, live on StarTimes.

The Yellow Submarines picked a point in this corresponding fixture last season, but Sevilla will be keen to secure a win at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium.

With Uche’s impressive start and the upcoming debuts of Iheanacho and Ejuke, Nigerian fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling La Liga season.