Domino’s Pizza, ShowMax Partner to Elevate Dining, Entertainment for Nigerians

Africa’s streaming platform ShowMax has teamed up with Fast food franchise Domino’s Pizza in an exciting new partnership aimed at delivering greater value to their customers. This strategic collaboration promises to reward them with a bingeing and feasting experience, offering exclusive access to top-notch entertainment alongside every order.

Starting Monday, August 19, customers who purchase the Domino’s Chairman Max Deal ( Any Chairman Premium pizza) at N19,300 will get a one-month Showmax Entertainment all devices and Showmax Premier League mobile voucher, while the Domino’s Large Max Deal (any Large Premium Pizza) at N13,300 will come with a one-month Showmax Entertainment all devices voucher. The Domino’s Medium Max Deal (any Medium Favourite pizza) will come with a Showmax Entertainment Mobile voucher at N9,100.

Head of Marketing at ShowMax, Arinola Shobande, noted how each brand’s localisation of their content has helped foster this customer-centric partnership.

“I’m super excited that both brands have similar values: bringing happiness and satisfaction. If you go to any Domino’s Pizza outside the country, it is completely different from what we have here. They understand the Nigerian market and have localised their content. It is the same with ShowMax. We are excited to work with a brand with the same values as us.”

“This really, for us, is an epoch-making occasion,” added Group Chief Marketing Officer, Eat ‘N’ Go, Olumide Aniyikaiye, expressing his excitement about the partnership and the immense value it brings to customers.

“It is a marriage of two bodies with similar values. For Domino’s Pizza, it’s about treats, entertainment, and fun. When you talk about ShowMax, it’s all about entertainment. Bringing both together is fun at its maximum. This collaboration is about helping bring together consumers who like to feast on really good entertainment — a reward for loyal customers.”

All subscription activations are done in-store.