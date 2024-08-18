NICArb  Re-elects Fabian Ajogwu as President, Appoints New Governing Council Members

Wale Igbintade

Professor Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, has been re-elected as the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb).

His re-election was officially announced during the Institute’s 2024 Annual General Meeting in Lagos.

A statement issued by the Institute explained that his re-election was due to an impactful first term characterised by enhanced capacity development for members and a greater membership drive.

Ajogwu assumed leadership of the institute in 2021, following the retirement of former president, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN.

The Institute also approved the re-election of eight Governing Council members namely Damian Dodo, SAN, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, Jude Nnodum SAN, Mike Igbokwe, SAN, Omoruyi Omonuwa, SAN, Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh, Adebayo Adenipekun, SAN, and Mrs. Oshodi-John as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer.

Besides, NICArb also approved the appointment of several esteemed arbitration professionals to its Governing Council.

These include Mr. Uche Val Obi, SAN; Professor Damilola Olawuyi, SAN; Hon Justice Rita Pemu JCA (rtd); Mr. Francis Oleghe; Mr. Lawal Rabana, SAN; Mr. Sebastine Hon SAN and Mrs. Rosecana Ankama.

Speaking on his re-election, Prof. Ajogwu said: “I am deeply honoured to have the confidence of our members reaffirmed through this re-election. We will continue our work to strengthen the practice of arbitration in Nigeria through capacity development, advocacy and institutional reforms”.

He assured members that the new council members will bring a wealth of experience that will be invaluable in this regard.

Ajogwu maintained that the Institute recorded a 23 percent revenue growth in 2023, and the ADR Centre resolved disputes valued at N3,720,900,000 and $105,000,000.

He added that NICArb also expanded its reach and deepened its roots across Nigeria by establishing the Abuja liaison office, creating a full-fledged branch in Kano State.

Fabian Ajogwu is also a Lagos Business School Professor of Corporate Governance, who has contributed to the governance and leadership of the Institute.

He is an Alumnus of the Business School of Oxford University and an Alumnus of the Lagos Business School.

Ajogwu holds a doctorate in law from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland; an MBA from the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona; and Law degrees from the University of Nigeria and the University of Lagos. He practices law at Kenna Partners.

He is the distinguished author of the leading arbitration texts – ‘Commercial Arbitration in Nigeria: Law and Practice’ and ‘Fair Hearing’ and ‘Mergers & Acquisition in Nigeria: Law and Practice’ among others.

Professor Ajogwu, OFR, SAN is a Fellow and Director of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria; a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Fellow of the African Leadership Initiative West Africa, Henry Crown Global Leadership of the Aspen Institute, Fellow of the AIFA Reading Society, and Fellow of the Society for Art Collection.

Founded in 1979 under the leadership of former Attorney General of Nigeria and former judge of the World Court at The Hague, Judge Bola Ajibola, SAN, KBE, the Nigeria Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb) is the premier arbitration institute in Nigeria.

The Institute’s mission is to promote the administration and development of arbitration and Alternative Dispute (ADR) practice in Nigeria with members drawn from diverse vocational backgrounds including the bar and the bench and other professions; Academia, Accounting, Banking, Construction, Engineering, Public Service and a host of others.