An Artistic Revolution and Art of Joining Forces 

A groundbreaking partnership between the Africa Art Fund and the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) is set to revolutionise Nigeria’s visual arts scene by empowering young artists and driving economic growth through creative innovation. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke writes

Now, here’s another positive boon for the Nigerian visual arts scene’s emerging under-35s. A fresh initiative, thanks to the joining of forces between the Africa Art Fund and the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), is in the works to support up-and-coming artists. Hence, to mark NESG’s 30th anniversary, the partners have launched a national art competition that is open to artists within that age range.

Of course, the fact that the competition, whose call for entries closes on September 14, provides a rare opportunity for young artists to obtain exposure and financing, speaks to its relevance. Besides, given that the move is considered a key step towards nurturing Nigeria’s next generation of art leaders and is informed by the country’s growing global reputation for its vibrant art scene, this project also has the potential to boost Nigeria’s creative economy.

The organisers have, meanwhile, urged artists in a recent statement to submit their entries before the September 14 deadline by uploading their works on either the Africa Art Fund or NESG websites. The top three winners—to be chosen from among 20 candidates by a judging panel and announced at the NESG conference in Abuja in October—will earn cash prizes of N3 million, N2 million, and N1 million, respectively.

The aforementioned summit will feature an exclusive exhibition of the finalists’ work as well as the distribution of awards to the winners. Participants will also benefit from a two-month workshop and leadership training programme that have been designed to provide students with the skills necessary to excel in the competitive art profession.

This initiative aligns with NESG’s mission to foster a private sector-led economy in Nigeria. Through its partnership with the Africa Art Fund, NESG aims to leverage art as a catalyst for economic growth. According to Ifesinachi Nwanyanwu, president and CEO of Africa Art Fund, this collaboration offers a unique opportunity to promote art as a driver of economic development. Nwanyanwu, a renowned environmental artist and curator, says that the Africa Art Fund concept was carefully developed over time to support this mission and empower artists to contribute to Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

As a self-taught visual artist who struggled with finances and support in the early years of his career, the University of Nigeria Nsukka graduate of crop production understood that artists and creatives need support systems to be able to thrive. “I had always played around with ideas of how to support fellow creatives,” he intimates.

Nwanyanwu, as an artist, has long understood the struggles of creatives in need of support. Drawing from his own experiences with financial difficulties and a lack of resources in his early career, he has consistently sought ways to empower fellow artists. At a gallery where he co-curates with Uzodinma Iweala, the son of World Trade Organisation president Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the author of the novels Beast of No Nation and Speak No Evil, the Environmental Art Collective Foundation (ENACOF) founder and executive director, has worked so hard to create a nurturing environment where artists can flourish.

However, it was during his participation in the prestigious International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) in 2023 that the concept of the Africa Art Fund truly took shape. Nominated by the US State Department for his community service, he embarked on an intensive three-week trip across the US.

Through the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), Nwanyanwu gained a deeper understanding of the art and culture landscape in the country, highlighting the vital role of charitable funds in driving growth and development. This eye-opening experience equipped him with valuable knowledge and insights, inspiring him to establish the Africa Art Fund. His goal, therefore, is to adapt and implement the effective models he encountered during his IVLP experience, creating a comprehensive support system that nurtures and empowers a vibrant creative community across Africa.

With a bold vision to revolutionise the continent’s creative landscape, he enthuses about the organisation’s audacious goal to mobilise and allocate a staggering $100 million plus in funding for innovative art and culture initiatives across Africa within the current fiscal year. “We’re adopting a grassroots approach to funding, engaging ordinary people to contribute and donate whatever they can,” he explains. “However, for people to donate, they need to understand and appreciate the significant role art and culture play in their communities.”

Really, his point here is that the heartbeat of any successful project lies in its people, stressing that genuine community engagement and collective ownership are the ultimate game-changers. “Our first step is to encourage people to donate and provide leadership for critical dialogues that drive communal charity for art and culture. It’s not just about funding; it’s about sustainability. We need communities to take ownership of the conversation.”

He also noted that individuals, organisations, and corporations across Africa and in the diaspora are willing to donate substantially, recognising the impact of art on economic development and community cohesion. “Philanthropy and charity in art and culture are scarce in Africa, and the Africa Art Fund aims to fill this gap through advocacy, grantmaking, and leadership.”

The Africa Art Fund is conceived to offer grants to support a wide range of artistic genres, including theatre, dance, film, visual arts, innovation, literary arts, folklore, and musical theatre. The grant selection process is transparent and rigorous, with the Allocation Committee overseeing the distribution of funds based on clear criteria.

Each application will be carefully evaluated to determine the most deserving recipients, with specific requirements varying depending on the grant and application. This meticulous approach ensures a fair and unbiased selection process, allowing the Africa Art Fund to support innovative and impactful artistic projects.

According to Nwanyanwu, the local art scene is thriving with innovation as a new generation of artists pushes limits, experiments with new forms, exhibits their skills in avant-garde galleries, and captivates audiences with vibrant shows. However, the industry still faces challenges, including a lack of funding, dedicated spaces, and government support. Artists often take on multiple roles, and the sector lacks developed allied industries.

Despite these challenges, he opines, the scene has potential for growth with government support and private sector involvement. Since art and creativity can drive economic development and promote peaceful environments, particularly in multicultural countries like Nigeria, the Africa Art Fund aims to address these issues through leadership, grantmaking, and advocacy over the next five years.