A Crown Well-deserved: Julius Rone’s Ascendancy in Warri Kingdom

In the intricate world of Nigeria’s business elite, Julius Rone’s rise is nothing short of Shakespearean—a tale where “some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon ‘em.”

For Rone, it seems, all three apply. The latest in a string of accolades is his selection for the inaugural Royal Iwere Society Awards, a nod from the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, which places him among the cultural titans of the Warri Kingdom.

Beyond the grandeur of Aghofen Palace, where the ceremony will unfold on August 24, Rone’s story is one of relentless ambition and transformative impact. As the Managing Director of UTM Offshore Limited, he has pushed boundaries in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. His crowning achievement? Spearheading the development of Nigeria’s first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility. This pioneering project, a first of its kind in the country, is set to revolutionise how Nigeria harnesses its vast natural gas resources, positioning the nation as a global player in the energy sector.

Yet, Rone’s influence stretches far beyond corporate boardrooms. His philanthropic efforts are as expansive as his business ventures. From funding educational initiatives to providing scholarships for underprivileged students, his contributions to societal development have been nothing short of transformative. His establishment of the Julius Rone Foundation, which focuses on health, education, and empowerment in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, underscores his commitment to giving back to the communities that shaped him.

The Royal Iwere Society Awards are more than a personal triumph; they are a recognition of Rone’s patriotism and dedication to the cultural and economic fabric of the Warri Kingdom. His achievements, which have already been acknowledged by prestigious platforms such as the Forbes Best of Africa Awards, reflect a man whose vision is as grand as his deeds.

As he prepares to accept this latest honour, Julius Rone continues to carve out a legacy that is as enduring as the Itsekiri traditions he now represents. Indeed, his story is one of greatness—born, achieved, and yes, thrust upon him.