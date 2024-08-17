Viva Partners BBNaija

  • Saturday, 17th August, 2024

 Omolabake Fasogbon

Viva’s key objective of promoting cleanliness and hygiene has been highlighted in its recent partnership with Nigeria’s reality competition series, Big Brother Naija Season Nine. 

The detergent brand recently declared as the show official sponsor stated that the initiative was a platform to demonstrate its cleaning prowess, while exporting fresh and dynamic at ensuring housemates experience best cleanliness and hygiene.

Speaking, Chief Marketing Officer of Aspira Nigeria Ltd, Santhosh Kumar Nair said, “Big Brother Naija resonates with millions of viewers across Africa. Aligning our brand with such a widely celebrated platform allows us to showcase the efficacy and excellence of Viva products to a diverse audience.”

Aspira’s Head of Advertising, Lynda Aguocha, stated that in addition to promoting hygiene lifestyle in the house, it was an opportunity to remind Nigerians to stay healthy. 

“BBNaija is an engaging reality show that keeps Nigerians glued to their screens, showcasing its contestants’ diverse talents and personalities. We  are thrilled to be part of this exciting journey, as we eagerly anticipate opportunity to demonstrate Viva’s superior cleaning power, helping housemates stay hygienic and fresh throughout their stay in the house”, she said. 

