Uzor Arukwe: His Versatility, Growth, Nollywood Journey

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Versatility is the mark of every good actor. Be it in whatever genre, Uzor Arukwe’s works on screen ticks all the boxes. Interpreting various character roles, be it in drama, thriller, or comedy, has seen him win hearts within a short space of time in Nollywood industry.

From “Tonnie Fishbrain,” a film he did out of passion without receiving a dime, to starring in the highest-grossing Nollywood movie, “A Tribe Called Judah,” Uzor has proven his versatility, resilience, and rise to fame. His game changer, ‘Sugar Rush’, easily comes to mind.

His journey has been marked by continuous growth and evolution. The economist-turned-actor recently returned from Los Angeles, where he attended the premiere of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley,” saying it was a breath of fresh air.

Uzor, in an exclusive chat, describes the experience as the closest he has been to Hollywood, having had the thrill of being in the same space as Eddie Murphy, and hints at the possibility of seeing him in a Hollywood film soon.

He stressed it’s the dream of every African or Nigerian artist. As for what was responsible for the opportunity, “I’m a very versatile actor. I’m good with comedy; I understand comedic timing, punch lines, and drama,” he said

“Beverly Hills Cop is a serious film with comedic elements, so they wanted someone versatile enough to represent both genres. I believe my versatility was a major reason they chose me, and it makes me excited.”

Speaking on his background, which traversed economics and business degrees, his passion for the arts, and how he managed these seemingly different paths, before his acting debut, Uzor said, “I believe my analytical skills played a role, but they are two different skill sets.”

Imbued with various acting techniques, Uzor explains: “I’m an economist through and through, and I’m also an actor through and through. I’ve undergone both direct and indirect training in acting, and it’s a skill set I’ve acquired and developed over time.

“Being an economist has helped my brain muscles to retain lines and to dissect my character, understanding better what my character requires and what is demanded. So yes, no knowledge is ever wasted. All my degrees have helped me become a better actor, but they are indeed two different skill sets.”

Uzor disclosed the reason for his career switch from corporate to the arts before plunging into acting in 2018. “The major reason would be that God made me very uneasy. It wasn’t easy. I had worked for almost 10 years in corporate and still did not find fulfillment or satisfaction.

“I was climbing the ladder in the business, but I wasn’t fulfilled. Coupled with my boss not being the easiest person to work with, I decided it was time to jump into that scary, uncomfortable zone of my life. I took the leap of faith, and God has been faithful since then.”

Though there were moments he questioned his decision and considered going back to a nine-to-five. “Of course, several times; after I left in April 2018, I had a fatal accident in May 2018. I didn’t get a job until August 2018 when Onyinye Udezeh called me to do a film for Iroko.

“I was broke. Onyinye called, and my life gradually started taking a turn. I’m grateful to God for that. I got a job with Keystone Bank, did my medicals, got my offer letter, but decided to focus on my creative skills. Thank God, here I am.”