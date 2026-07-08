Olota Lauds Ota Firms for Fulfilling Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

The Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege, Lanlege Ekun II, Arole Iganmode, has commended companies operating in the town for fulfilling their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Speaking with journalists Tuesday in preparation for his 60th birthday, which comes up on August 28, 2026, the monarch lauded the firms in Ota, saying they have been trying their best in ensuring that the ancient town does not lack any necessity of life.

According to him, “Whenever we engage the companies, they always respond positively. But you know it’s not easy without government’s assistance. For example, at the Tower Road located at the Industrial Estate in Ota here, where you have Euroglobal, the firm is responsible for the repairing of the road. Recently, our senator, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan Yayi, approved the tarring of the road.

“Also, so many other companies have been engaging in corporate social responsibilities to Ota, such as giving out transformers. Recently, Tower Aluminium gave some communities two electric transformers. They have been trying their best.”

Speaking about the Sango-Ota-Idi Iroko road, the monarch said: “I facilitated the road. I started working with former Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fasola, I went to Abuja, we held meetings. I went with former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Orelope and my friend, Kayode Opeifa, to see the then minister.

“It is Senator Olamilekan Yayi that facilitated the present road rehabilitation and construction of flyovers at Oju Ore and Winners and the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. Due to the rainy season, things are a bit disorganised right now. But I believe by August when the rain slows down, construction works will speed up, and hopefully, before December, we can have a new Ota.”

Concerning the youth in his domain, Oba Obalanlege said the palace has given scholarship to many youths, while equipment have been distributed to artisans such as carpentry, mechanic equipment, adding that trainings are also being organised for the youths.

“At the end of the trainings, equipment were distributed, such as tailoring, welding equipment and others. Even the Presidency has a built skill acquisition centre for us. Now when you get there, we have Ogun State job centre. We also have training facility for youths in catering,” the oba said.

He said the palace is presently working with Covenant University, which wants to introduce mobile phone assembly plant within the skill acquisition centre, which would further engage the youths in the town.