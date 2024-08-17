Timaya Unveils 9th Album, “Gladiator”

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Renowned Nigerian musician, Inetimi Odom, stage name Timaya, on Thursday, 15th August dropped a new body of work titled, ‘Gladiator’. The 13-track album features stellar collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, adding depth and diversity to the project.

Among the guest artistes enlisted on this new record are fan favourites’ Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Phyno, and Alpha P.

Timaya’s 9th studio album, “Gladiator” is more than just an album with some of the finest music producers, and top talents in the music scene.

This latest musical offering follows ‘Gratitude’, his 2020 album and an EP ‘Chuloverse’, released in 2022. Mainly afrobeats, ‘Gladiator’, which has five earlier released singles, Sweet Us, Tomato, Joko, Dey Your Dey, In My Head, credits some of Nigeria’s finest music producers and top talents.

Powered by resilience, strength, and musical prowess, ‘Gladiator’ showcases Timaya’s distinctive musical style and lyrical prowess supported by music producers such as Masterkraft, Young D, Jonny Blaze, Deli Banger, Yung Alpha, Semzi, Hylander, ATG, Scarlet, Xtreme, and Michon.

Other tracks on the album include Pay Back, Live-style, Composure, Treasure, Fire Whinin Criminal, Smile, Blessings, Na Money, and Get My Money Right. With his unique blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, and pop influences, Timaya continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with his music.

In ‘Gladiator’, Timaya takes listeners on a journey through various themes, from empowerment and success to love and trust, croons about financial independence, and celebrates life’s blessings, with a laid-back groove that is perfect for reflective moments.

Timaya's solo career began in 2005 with the release of "Dem Mama", which also appeared on his debut album, "True Story" released in 2006.

He released his second album “Gift and Grace” in 2008. His third album “De Rebirth” was released in partnership with Black Body Entertainment. The album’s commercial success hinged on his hit song “Plantain Boy”. Prior collaborated with Dem Mama Soldiers on the album “LLNP” (Long Life N Prosperity).

In 2012, Timaya, known for his energetic and infectious music released “Upgrade,” which spawned hits “Bum Bum”, “Sexy Ladies”, and “Malonogede”. The award-winning musician had also released Upgrade, and Epiphany, while pushing his musical front with the moniker Egberipapa 1.