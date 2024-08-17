Okpara Leadership Prize Honours Gov Uzodimma with Good Governance Award

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, will next week be honoured with the prestigious gold plaque award for good governance by the Okpara Leadership Prize.

The award, which comes barely seven months after he was similarly honoured by the Sam Mbakwe Leadership award, will see the governor as the keynote speaker at this year’s edition of the Michael Okpara Leadership lecture.



In a letter signed by Chief Uzodimma Okpara, the Chairman of Dr. Michael Okpara Foundation and Tobs Agbaegbu, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Senator Uzodimma was praised “for his vision and programmes for good governance and development in Imo State which are in sync with the impactful spirit and development ideals of Dr. Okpara.”



The body also eulogised Uzodimma for his developmental initiatives since he assumed office as governor of Imo State, noting that the Okpara Leadership Prize was very proud of him, hence the award.

“We hereby convey to you,approval of the Advisory Board and Organising Committee for Okpara Leadership programme to honour you with the Michael Okpara Leadership Award (The Premier’s Grand Prize, Gold Plaque Category) for good governance in Imo State,” the letter read.



Apart from the award, the organisers requested the governor to also be the keynote speaker at the event taking place next week Thursday at Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.

Uzodimma is expected to speak on the topic: ‘Service Above Self: Lessons from the Leadership Philosophy of Dr. Michael Okpara’.

Last year, shortly before the November 11th governorship election in Imo State, the Sam Mbakwe Leadership award was bestowed on Uzodimma in acknowledgement of his selfless service to the state.



In his reaction to the latest good governance award, the state Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, described it as an endorsement of the progressive leadership of Uzodimma.

“In Igboland, Okpara and Mbakwe are revered leaders who made their mark in governance and for their organisations to recognise His Excellency for these awards, it shows clearly that Uzodimma is the successor to these great men,” he enthused.



Emelumba said it was also significant that the awards are based on the physical transformation wrought in the state by the governor, which are verifiable.

The commissioner noted with delight that more and more credible organisations have continued to appreciate the quantum development programmes of the governor, which he said has impacted positively on the people of the state