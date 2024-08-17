  • Saturday, 17th August, 2024

Gunmen Kidnap Over 20 Medical Students in Benue

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

More than 20 medical students as well as a house officer were on Thursday evening kidnapped by gunmen in Benue State.
It was gathered that the students from the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos respectively were travelling to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu, when they were attacked by the gunmen around 5.30pm in Otukpo in Benue State.


The students were said to be travelling in a convoy of two buses and were coming from the northern part of the country before the incident occurred.
Benue State Police Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the abduction.


“Yes, the report of the kidnapping is true. It was received between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing,” she said.
“She added: “The Medical students were said to be travelling from Jos axis and were heading to Enugu in two buses, for a programme when they were kidnapped around Otukpo area.
“Though I cannot tell which university they were from, they were medical students in transit. I am yet to receive full details of the incident but I can assure you that investigation into the matter has already commenced.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.