Gunmen Kidnap Over 20 Medical Students in Benue

More than 20 medical students as well as a house officer were on Thursday evening kidnapped by gunmen in Benue State.

It was gathered that the students from the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos respectively were travelling to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu, when they were attacked by the gunmen around 5.30pm in Otukpo in Benue State.



The students were said to be travelling in a convoy of two buses and were coming from the northern part of the country before the incident occurred.

Benue State Police Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the abduction.



“Yes, the report of the kidnapping is true. It was received between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing,” she said.

“She added: “The Medical students were said to be travelling from Jos axis and were heading to Enugu in two buses, for a programme when they were kidnapped around Otukpo area.

“Though I cannot tell which university they were from, they were medical students in transit. I am yet to receive full details of the incident but I can assure you that investigation into the matter has already commenced.”