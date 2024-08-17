CAC Seeks to Prosecute Nigeria Law Society for Allegedly Operating Without Registration

James Emejo in Abuja

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has requested the consent of the Attorney General of Federation (AGF) to prosecute the promoters of Nigeria Law Society (NLS).

The commission, in a letter dated August 15, 2024, and signed by its Registrar-General/Chief Executive, Mr. Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, and addressed to the AGF, sought the latter’s consent as provided by section 174 of the 1999 Constitution pursuant to Section 104 sub-section 2 of the criminal justice act 2015, to commence legal action against the NLS.

The CAC, in the correspondence which was sighted by THISDAY, specifically requested for formal consent to generally prosecute criminal offences committed under the Companies and Allied Matters Act No. 3 of 2020.

The request was pursuant to Section 104 sub section 2 of the Administration of Justice Act, 2015, the letter further stated.

The CAC expressly stated that the Trustees of the Nigeria Law Society commenced operational activities without registration in direct violation of Section 863 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matter Act, 2020.

The registrar further maintained that prosecuting promoters of the NLS would check the high level of forgeries and frauds committed in corporate administration.

The delegation would facilitate effective exercise of regulatory powers against registrable entities that refuse to register or formalize their businesses or commit other criminal offences in corporate administration.

Apart from general Fiat, I also specifically request for consent to prosecute Trustees of the Nigerian Law Society who have commenced operational activities without registration in direct violation of section 863 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matter Act, 2020.”