Abuja International Carnival Makes Triumphant Return, Names Ajulo, SAN as Goodwill Ambassador

In a highly anticipated move, the Abuja International Carnival is set to make a grand comeback after an eight-year hiatus. The return of the carnival was announced by the Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, who expressed her excitement and emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting cultural diversity and supporting the creative economy.

In a significant development, Dr. Kayode Ajulo SAN OON, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Ondo State, has been appointed as the Abuja International Carnival Goodwill Ambassador.

The appointment was made by the Abuja International Carnival Secretariat in recognition of Dr. Ajulo’s immense contributions to the economic, professional, and social development of Abuja as Nigeria’s National Capital. A vibrant, cerebral and sociable resident of Abuja, Dr. Ajulo has been lauded for his outstanding achievements and dedication to the city’s growth and well-being.

As the newly appointed Carnival Goodwill Ambassador, Dr. Ajulo will play a pivotal role in promoting the Abuja International Carnival both locally and internationally. He will also provide strategic advice and guidance to enhance the carnival’s reach, participation, and overall impact.

Kehinde Adegbite (Mallam Yankee), CEO/ED of Abuja International Carnival assured that this year’s carnival will surpass all previous editions, offering a unique blend of Nigerian culture and creativity.

The Secretariat, through the official appointment letter, expected that with Dr. Kayode Ajulo’s appointment as Goodwill Ambassador, the Abuja International Carnival will be a remarkable celebration of the vibrant and diverse culture of Nigeria.

“Dr. Kayode Ajulo’s leadership and influence are expected to significantly contribute to the success of the event, which is set to be one of the biggest cultural spectacles in Nigeria.” The Secretariat said.

The carnival, slated for November 21st to 23rd 2024, will feature a range of activities including street shows, musical concerts, boat regattas, Durbar, children’s fiestas, and exhibitions, Masquerade Display. The event was last held in 2016 and expected to draw international and local attention and celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.