Two Brothers Arrested in Kaduna for Allegedly Burying Colleague Alive over Missing Phone

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday said two brothers have been arrested following a viral video showing a person buried alive with only his head out of the pit.

In a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna, the spokesperson of the Police Command, Mansir Hassan, identified the suspects in the dastardly act as Yahaya Abdulkadir, 24, and Abdullahi Abdulkadir, 18, both of Gauraki village, Kufena ward, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said their victim, Abubakar Aliyu, 20, also from Gauraki village, was buried alive by the suspects over a missing mobile phone worth N35,000.

According to the statement, “Sequel to a video that went viral on the internet showing a person buried with only his head left out, the police have arrested two suspects for complicity in Zaria.

“Immediately the police got wind of the video, efforts were made to locate the victim and possibly arrest the culprits which yielded desired results as the victim, Abubakar Aliyu 20, of Gauraki village under Kufena ward in Zaria, was traced.

“Equally, two culpable suspects, Yahaya AbdulKadir 24, and Abdullahi AbdulKadir 18, all of Gauraki village under Kufena ward in Zaria, were arrested in connection with the dastardly act of burying the victim alive.”

Hassan said preliminary investigations revealed that both the victim, Abubakar Aliyu and the suspects alongside others, were working as labourers at a building construction site in Abuja when a mobile phone belonging to Abdullahi AbdulKadir, valued at N35,000, got stolen at the place they were residing.

Aliyu was said to have been accused of stealing the phone and it was resolved among the labourers that his daily wages would be used to buy another phone for Abdullahi.

The statement said that piqued by the resolution of his colleagues, Aliyu left Abuja for his home town.

“However, he was trailed to Zaria by the duo of Yahaya AbdulKadir and Abdullahi AbdulKadir, who are siblings.

“On August 10, 2024, the two of them located him and forcefully took him to an uncompleted building, dug the ground akin to a grave, bound his hands and feet, covered his mouth with a piece of clothing, placed him inside the hole and cover it leaving only his head outside,” Hassan said.

According to the statement, Aliyu was left in that condition until a passerby heard his groans and alerted the public to rescue him.

The statement said the two suspects were later identified and arrested by the police.

They admitted to committing the act, saying it was a form of interrogation in connection with the stolen phone.

It warned against jungle justice, adding that the case will be carefully investigated and handled professionally.