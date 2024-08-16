REA, CESEl to Combat Food Insecurity Through Large-scale Solar Irrigation

Kayode Tokede

In a significant move to address food insecurity in Nigeria, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has joined forces with Community Energy Social Enterprise Limited (CESEL) to launch an ambitious solar irrigation project.

The ground breaking partnership aims to deploy solar irrigation systems across 200,000 hectares of farmland nationwide over the next four years, leveraging on the REA’s Productive Use of Equipment (PUE) framework.

According to a joint statement, the initiative is expected to increase grain and crop production by an impressive 1.2 million tons annually. Moreover, the project will replace traditional fossil fuel-powered irrigation pumps with clean energy alternatives, saving an estimated N413 billion in fossil fuel purchase by the farmers, and dislodging 412,800 cubic meters of fossil fuels.

“Beyond the increase in food production, the partnership will also emphasise the promotion of energy efficiency. REA and CESEL will collaborate to enhance the adoption of energy-efficient appliances and productive use of energy devices, leveraging sales, distribution, and credit financing to reach more farmers,” the statement said.

REA’s Managing Director, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, highlighted the alignment of this partnership with the government’s broader efforts to end food shortages and promote sustainable development. “By harnessing solar energy for agriculture, we are creating a win-win situation for farmers, the environment, and the nation,” said Aliyu.

CESEL CEO, Dr. Patrick Tolani, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasising its potential to create jobs and empower rural communities across Nigeria.