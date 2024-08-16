Power Sector: Passage of Electricity Act 2023 is the Game Changer, Says Rep

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Power, Mr. Victor Nwokolo, has stated that the passage of the Electricity Act 2023, could be a possible game changer and legal solution to the challenges facing the nation’s power sector.

According to Nwokolo, the promulgation of the Act would encourage massive investments in making electricity available to Nigerians, thereby translating to having very positive impacts on the nation’s economy.



Nwokolo said this on Wednesday during a visit of a 9-member House of Representatives Committee on Power, to the Calabar Power Generation Company, located at Ikot Nyong, close to Calabar, the state capital.

“We have passed the Electricity Act 2023 this year which is a record time, and that marks the significance placed in the power sector which demands that we support the executive to do the work effectively in furthering the institutional and infrastructural development and sustainability in the power sector”, Nwokolo said.



Nwokolo, who is the representative of Ika North East and Ika South federal constituency of Delta State, said the Committee and the entire House place high premium on the improvement of power supply in the country, hence the visit of members to perform their oversight function even though the National Assembly is on recess.



He said what they have seen at the power plant justifies the huge spending being made by the federal government in power generation infrastructure.

“At our own end, we are driving the process to meet expectations of the people, and having come here; we are happy with the investments made by the federal government to resolve Nigeria’s power problem

“We have seen the spare parts, and other components which can ensure there is no tripping down in power generation, so we pray the operators keep the flag flying”.



The lawmaker said power generation companies are very important because other chains in the power sector such as transmission, and distribution companies depend on power generated by the generating companies to function effectively.

He cautioned against the destruction of power installations by vandals, saying “Nigerians including vandals should give attention to state-owned infrastructure; it is only in Nigeria where somebody would see an infrastructure built for common good with billions of naira and goes ahead to destroy it just to sell for a few naira.”



Also speaking, the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, said unlike other power stations, the Calabar Power Plant has adequate supply of gas, which has enabled the plant to produce 653 kilowatts of electricity for destruction across the country.

“We have other power plants in Benin, Sapele, Warri and other places but the Calabar Power Plant operational efficiency is fantastic, and the plant is well managed”, he said.