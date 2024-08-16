Obaseki Receives New Edo CP, Insists on Prosecution of Perpetrators of Airport Road Violence

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday received the new Commissioner of Police(CP) in the State, Nemi Edwin-Iwo, charging him on collaboration with the state government to end thuggery and sustain security, especially as the September 21 governorship election in the state nears.

Obaseki charged the CP on the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the Airport Road violence which led to the death of a police officer and destruction of property of innocent residents.

The governor said: “I call on you to help us check thugs brought into the state at this time in the guise of using federal might in the next election. We should separate politics from security. I am the governor of the whole Edo State and what has happened in the last two weeks is very disturbing.

“We use this opportunity to thank the Inspector General of Police for stepping in, like a true patriot and not allowing things to degenerate, ensuring that people don’t misuse the advantages they have to the detriment of the community and society they come from.

“We are all Nigerians; nobody should say they come from a higher authority to bring in what will cause mayhem and disharmony in Edo State.

“A policeman was killed in an event that was unauthorized and till today, we have not received any report on anyone being prosecuted. I believe that with you coming in as a professional, things like this will not happen. People in authority should not be the ones breaking Welcoming the CP, Governor Obaseki assured him of the sustained support of the state government, noting: “We welcome the new Commissioner of Police to Edo State, a man with the experience needed to continue to promote peace and maintain security in the state.

“As you may have been briefed or seen from our monthly security report, one of the biggest security challenges facing the state is cultism. Cultism continues to drive homicide, and up to date, we have received 160 cases of homicide, driven by cultism and cult activities. “In Edo State, we have built a culture of working very closely with federal government security agencies in a collaborative effort to ensure peace in Edo State.

“You are inheriting a platform where we have built a very robust Community engagement and response mechanism to support policing activities in the State. Edo today has the best community policing arrangement in the Country and that has been readily responsible for the success that the security agencies have achieved in calming the security situation in the State.”

He added: “We have the most updated command and control center in the country as the center has a very robust response system and a very robust emergency response system as well. This has given our citizens confidence in the state.

“Our community policing arrangement cascades down to our constabulary force to PUWOV, community-based volunteer arrangements as the police have supported us in training them in your training College in Ogida Barracks and it has helped maintain a strong collaboration.

“Due to the security enjoyed in the State, we have seen businesses grow in the State and our growth rate is much above the national average.”

In his response, Edwin-Iwo said he will work with the state government, leveraging the already established community policing system to combat insecurity in the State.

He stated: “I appreciate the governor of the State and the people for the cooperation they have given to the police in the State. Edo State deserves a peaceful environment where businesses will thrive.

“To ensure peace and security in the State, we will leverage on strengthening the concept of community policing, engage community leaders, and implement intelligence-driven strategy, among others.”