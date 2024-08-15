UNICEF to Fathers: Support Breastfeeding Wives to Achieve Six Months Exclusive Suckling

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has enjoined fathers to support their breastfeeding wives in all ramifications to enable them succeed in exclusively suckling their infants for the first 1,000 days of life.

The call was made by the Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF, Bauchi Field Office, Philomena Irene, in a presentation at the opening of a two-day media dialogue, titled, “Beyond Mothers: Analysing the Role of Fathers and Family Members in Promoting Exclusive Breastfeeding for Child Survival,” held in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Irene stressed that the role of the fathers was to aid their wives with childcare and household chores so the mothers could take time to breastfeed babies.

According to her, “They are to also talk with family members, including grandmothers, about committing to breastmilk only for the baby’s first six months – no water or other liquids or foods – as well as talk about the need to feed the baby milk, eggs, and green or orange fruits or vegetables every day.

“The fathers are to ensure that animal source foods are always available for the baby by keeping for the family milk and eggs that might otherwise be sold or by purchasing milk and eggs as needed, beginning at six months.

“They are also to check in with their wives about how the plan for feeding the baby is going, at least once a week.”

The call to action, according to Irene, was to close the gap in breastfeeding inequalities, stressing that “we must engage all actors along the Warm Chain of Breastfeeding support: civil society organisations, governments, policymakers, health systems, workplaces, communities, and parents.”

The nutrition specialist added, “We call on all stakeholders to invest in breastfeeding support to alleviate social inequalities and promote sustainable development in BFO States.”