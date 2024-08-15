  • Thursday, 15th August, 2024

Team33 Production, Miss Universe Nigeria Announce Continuation of Partnership for 2024 Edition

Life & Style | 53 mins ago

Team33 Production and the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant have announced the continuation of their partnership for the 2024 edition.

Building on the success of their 2023 collaboration, this renewed partnership underscores Team33 Production’s dedication and the Silverbird Group’s commitment to delivering exceptional event coverage. The partnership aims to celebrate empowerment, cultural pride, and Nigeria’s rich heritage through compelling storytelling and the showcasing of diverse talents on the pageant stage.

“We are incredibly honoured to once again be the official production partner for Miss Universe Nigeria,” CEO and Founder of Team33 Production, Chichi Nwoko said. “This collaboration is a perfect opportunity to showcase our technical expertise and creative vision. Our team is dedicated to creating a viewing experience that not only captures the essence of Nigeria’s vibrant cultural heritage but also highlights the exceptional talent of the contestants. Our passion for celebrating Nigeria’s cultural richness is at the core of everything we do.”

National Director of Miss Universe Nigeria, Guy Murray-Bruce, also echoed this sentiment: “Team33 Production are consummate professionals and embody the values and drive for excellence that we at Silverbird Productions stand for. We are delighted to be working with them again on this year’s edition of the prestigious Miss Universe Nigeria as we strive to give our audience the very best possible quality viewing experience.”

With this extension, Team33 is the official production partner of the pageant.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.