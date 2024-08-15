Team33 Production, Miss Universe Nigeria Announce Continuation of Partnership for 2024 Edition

Team33 Production and the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant have announced the continuation of their partnership for the 2024 edition.

Building on the success of their 2023 collaboration, this renewed partnership underscores Team33 Production’s dedication and the Silverbird Group’s commitment to delivering exceptional event coverage. The partnership aims to celebrate empowerment, cultural pride, and Nigeria’s rich heritage through compelling storytelling and the showcasing of diverse talents on the pageant stage.

“We are incredibly honoured to once again be the official production partner for Miss Universe Nigeria,” CEO and Founder of Team33 Production, Chichi Nwoko said. “This collaboration is a perfect opportunity to showcase our technical expertise and creative vision. Our team is dedicated to creating a viewing experience that not only captures the essence of Nigeria’s vibrant cultural heritage but also highlights the exceptional talent of the contestants. Our passion for celebrating Nigeria’s cultural richness is at the core of everything we do.”

National Director of Miss Universe Nigeria, Guy Murray-Bruce, also echoed this sentiment: “Team33 Production are consummate professionals and embody the values and drive for excellence that we at Silverbird Productions stand for. We are delighted to be working with them again on this year’s edition of the prestigious Miss Universe Nigeria as we strive to give our audience the very best possible quality viewing experience.”

With this extension, Team33 is the official production partner of the pageant.