NLTF Donates Medical Equipment to Osun Hospital

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) has donated vital medical equipment to Ijebu Jesa General Hospital in Osun State.

Its Executive Secretary, Tosin Adeyanju, while handing over the equipment to the management of the hospital commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment towards improving the health sector in the country.

Adeyanju, who was received by Governor Ademola Adeleke noted that the agency has implemented various projects in Osun State, including the distribution of sports equipment to 62 primary schools and first aid equipment to nine public schools between 2017 and date.

Adeyanju in a statement issued Monday by its Special Assistant on Media and Corporate Communications, Arowolo Alaba added that the commissioning and presentation of medical equipment to the hospital was a significant contribution to the healthcare sector in Osun State.

He said equipment donated inclided: One X-ray mobile machine, four infant incubators, three haematocrit centrifuges, 10 suction machines; five autoclaves, three Defibrillators (AED) Automatic and Functional self-test.

Others are: two electrophoretic tanks/machines, two physiotherapy equipment, two ENT Diagnostic sets, 10 Sphygmomanometers (Digital and Manual) and three Caesarean section instruments

Adeyanju urged the community to take ownership of the equipment and utilise them appropriately for the benefit of the citizens.

Adeyanju also announced that the NLTF’s Monitoring and Evaluation team would be visiting all the projects executed for feedback and encouraged the community to provide their feedback and suggestions.

Speaking, Adeleke commended the agency for its intervention in the health sector of the state.

The governor noted that he had been informed of the numerous interventions of the NLTF in the state and expressed his desire for more partnerships with the agency.

Adeleke added: “I thank you for choosing a hospital in Osun State for this intervention. The support will help the health sector of our state, and we appreciate your efforts.”

“We have been told of many interventions of the agency, and we look forward to more benefits. We seek partnership with your agency to support our efforts in developing the state.”