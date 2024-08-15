Mikel, Drogba Want Osimhen’s Chelsea Deal Finalised

*Napoli Sporting Director, Chelsea Chiefs in talks in London

Only Chelsea remains in the chase for Victor Osimhen as PSG are now busy looking at other targets and there was never any truth in interest by Arsenal, according to Top Transfer Expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Transfer Expert reported today that big-spending Premier League club Chelsea never ended their interest in the Napoli striker.

However, both Napoli and Osimhen have never been comfortable with a loan transfer to the London club.

The player’s release clause of about 130 million Euros as well as his huge salary, which is beyond the pay ceiling at Chelsea were among the issues that had to be dealt with.

Napoli have been clear on their interest in Romelu Lukaku and a swap deal involving Osimhen has been discussed.

There is also the question of the player’s wish to play in the UEFA Champions League, which Chelsea cannot offer him at least for this season.

It is now expected that talks will re-open on this transfer this week.

Romano also said PSG have also moved on by looking at other transfer targets after initially agreeing personal terms with Osimhen.

PSG wanted the released clause reviewed downwards significantly.

He was also very clear that Arsenal was not interested despite some reports to the contrary.

“No truth to Arsenal links (for Osimhen).

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles Captain, John Obi Mikel, has revealed that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is doing everything possible to bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge.

According to Football Italia, multiple sources including Sky Sport Italia, Sportitalia and Calciomercato.com reported that Napoli Sporting Director Giovanni Manna is currently in London for a new meeting with Chelsea and he hopes to get the deal done over the next 24 hours.

While Chelsea values Lukaku at over €40m, Napoli’s idea would be closer to €30-35m including add-ons.

Osimhen has a release clause in his contract worth €130m, but would probably be prepared to accept nearer to €100m plus bonuses.

In a bid to do everything possible to bring Osimhen to Stamford Bridge, Mikel said he will try and convince Osimhen to sign for Chelsea, disclosing that Drogba is also doing everything possible to make the transfer go through.

“I hope that Chelsea fans will finally see him come to the club,” Football Italia quoted Mikel.

“I’ll make sure I send him those text messages and calls, making sure Chelsea is his top priority.

“But it seems like he loves the club and wants to come to Chelsea. I’m sure he has all the big clubs wanting to sign him. I think if we can secure his signature, it would be fantastic for the club.

“Didier is also speaking to him, sharing his ideas and what the club means to us. We all want to see Victor come to the club. If it happens, it happens. It’s a huge transfer fee, but if we can match it and get him to the club that would be fantastic,” concludes Mikel.