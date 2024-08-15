Knight Frank, Real Estate Institutions Celebrate Academy Graduands

Knight Frank Nigeria, in collaboration with key real estate institutions, Wednesday celebrated the graduation of 16 young professionals from the Cohort 2 of the Knight Frank Academy at a certificate presentation ceremony held in Lagos.

The significant event marked a key moment in the company’s commitment to nurturing future leaders in the real estate industry.

The Knight Frank Academy, launched in 2023, was established to bridge the gap between fresh graduates’ academic knowledge and the practical skills required in the dynamic real estate sector.

With concerns rising about the quality of new entrants into the field, the Academy aims to provide comprehensive training that addresses both technical and behavioural competencies.

In his address, the Senior Partner/CEO Knight Frank Nigeria, Mr. Frank Okosun, underscored the importance of the Academy in addressing the industry’s needs.

“Today, we celebrate the accomplishments of 16 talented young professionals who have completed two months of intensive training at our Academy, followed by two months of internships at leading real estate firms. This brings the total number of our trained graduates to 33, all of whom are well-prepared to make valuable contributions to the industry,” he said.

Okosun acknowledged the collaboration and support of key industry institutions, such as the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON), International Facility Management Association (IFMA), and the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI-Nigeria).

FIABCI-Nigeria, in particular, offered fully paid memberships to the entire graduating cohort, emphasizing the importance of building professional networks early in their careers.

“We are grateful to our industry partners for recognizing the value of this initiative and for their unwavering support. These young professionals are now well-equipped to pursue further certifications and contribute to the growth of real estate practice in Nigeria,” Okosun added.

Also speaking during the event, the President of NIESV, Mr. Victor Alonge, commended Knight Frank’s vision, stating that the Academy was key to the future of the profession.

“This initiative is a forward-thinking approach to upskilling the next generation of estate professionals. Knight Frank is setting a standard that other firms should emulate,” he stressed.

The NIESV President added that the institution is committed to deepening its collaboration with Knight Frank Academy by reviewing the curriculum and awarding relevant Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points to the graduands.

The Head of Human Resources and Administration, Mrs. Toyin Lasaki, highlighted in her address the improvements made in Cohort 2 following feedback from the first cohort.

“We enriched the curriculum, extended the internship period, and engaged new facilitators to provide a more robust learning experience,” she noted.

The collaboration with renowned firms like Olawale Jordan Company and Paul Osaji & Co. was instrumental in giving the interns practical, hands-on experience.

The Knight Frank Academy looks forward to welcoming its third cohort next year, continuing its mission to develop world-class talent for Nigeria’s real estate sector.