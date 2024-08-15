ITU: Harmonised AI Standard Will Foster Digital Inclusion, Trust

Emma Okonji

Ahead of the 2024 World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA-24), that is billed to hold October 15-24, 2024 in New Delhi, India, the Secretary-General, International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, has called for a common and harmonised Artificial Intelligence (AI) standard that will foster global digital inclusion and trust.

The ITU Secretary-General, who will deliver an opening remark at the assembly, has called on the Telecommunication Standardisation Advisory Group, including member countries of ITU, Nigeria inclusive, to begin to consider the need for a common AI standard that will promote universal connectivity and sustainable digital transformation.

According to her, WTSA-24 is coming at a time when standards are taking centre stage in global governance discussions.

“We are standing in a moment, which some have called ‘a fragile and special moment’, where realising the true value of standards is more important than ever to foster inclusion and trust in digital and emerging technologies.

“When the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres was on stage just a few weeks ago, he highlighted ITU’s leadership role as a neutral platform for all parties to develop common technical standards and a level playing field for innovation.

The UN Secretary-General told the ITU Council that harmonising AI standards would be crucial for both regulators and the industry, warning that fragmentation will especially harm developing countries and small businesses,” Bogdan-Martin said, adding that countries are beginning to launch new collaboration initiative to develop comprehensive standards for AI watermarking, multimedia authenticity, and deepfake detection.

Policymakers, according to her, are moving fast to address deepfakes, and we are working hard to provide them with the essential technical tools they need.

“Hopes and fears around AI have created greater awareness of the role that standards play in driving global technological progress. That is why, at our first AI Governance Day in May, all the ministers, regulators, and leaders from the UN, industry, and academia made it clear that they want interoperability among technology platforms and regulatory approaches, as well as international technical standards to support these frameworks. This is also why standards feature prominently in the recent UN System White Paper on AI governance, led by ITU and UNESCO,” Bogdan-Martin further said.

While thanking India for the hosting right of WTSA-24, the ITU Secretary-General said the objective would be to ensure that every member country is well-positioned to meet emerging standardisation demands from a growing range of stakeholders.

While also applauding member countries for the key role that their standards sector plays in various partnerships for resilience to natural hazards and green digital action, Bogdan-Martin said by next year ITU would mark its 160th anniversary, insisting that standards have guided ITU through one technological revolution after another.

“With every breakthrough, we have come together to develop the standards required to thrive in new frontiers. That’s what our standardisation processes are built for. Together, we build mutual trust and understanding, creating the confidence to continue innovating and investing. I’m encouraged to see more stakeholders involved in this critical work than ever before. Going forward, our work must be efficient, effective, and focused on global impact, and our trusted standards must help everyone to benefit from the latest advances in technology,” Bogdan-Martin added.