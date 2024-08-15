Edo PDP Campaign Shades APC, Says It Holds Rally Without Having Rallying Point

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Deputy Director General, Media and Publicity for the Asue/Ogie Campaign Management Council, Rev. Olu Martins, has described Tuesday’s Edo South Campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin-City as “a display of cacophony and rally without a rallying point.”

In a press statement, Rev. Martins said every time people rally all over the world, people rally behind ideas.

“There is nothing sound or concrete to hold on to from APC Tuesday rally that Edo people can pinpoint out or hold on to, other than loud talk, clanging cymbals and continued insult on the intelligence of the masses.

“In addition, they even boasted the shoprite will be destroyed and the Edo people be held under the vice grip of hungry political vampires whose only preoccupation is the primitive accumulation of wealth using state powers.

“Usually when people rally, they rally around ideas. Ideas of development, ideas of economic advancement or ideas of educational improvement.

“Unfortunately the APC doesn’t have such ideas as the Nation under the party continues to grapple and struggle with hardship and disillusionment of an uncertain tomorrow.

“Even as a civil society practitioner, whenever we are going to protest, there is always a reason why we rally, but what we all saw on Tuesday at the APC rally was just a show of shame as no ideas, no ideology was propounded to move the Edo Nation forward.”