Basic Education: UBEC Harps on Significance of Research, Advocates Adherence to Timelines

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Executive Secretary, ES, of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has stressed the significance of research in critical areas of the basic education sub-sector.

Bobboyi also advocated research delivery in accordance with timelines, noting that strict adherence to specific timeliness in research will ensure the avoidance cases of abandoned research.

The remarks by the ES were made during a three-day workshop organized for members of the research project screening committee by the UBEC’s Digital Resource Center (DRC).

Represented by the National Coordinator of the UBEC DRC, Professor Bashir Galadanci, the ES revealed that the workshop designed to provide orientation and guidance to the screening committee members was also meant to keep the participants abreast of the task before them and equip them with the requisite tools and information to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

Also speaking, the Head of the Research Unit, UBEC DRC, Dr. Phebe Jatau, noted that the inauguration of the screening committee marks the beginning of a milestone and a journey that will shape the future of research activities in the DRC.

She stated that the three-day activity will also avail the DRC the opportunity to onboard the research screening committee members with the prerequisites and terms of engagement of the research project.

During the workshop, the committee members engaged in interactive sessions as they reviewed the research manual, policy document, and work plan respectively. Furthermore, discussions were held to understand the criteria for selecting research materials, the goals of the UBEC DRC project, and the overall vision of the organization.

The workshop was essential to ensuring that the screening committee members were well-prepared and aligned with the objectives of the research project.

It also provided an opportunity for the members to establish working relationships, clarify roles and responsibilities, and set the groundwork for future collaboration.

The Research Unit of the Universal Basic Education Commission’s Digital Resource Center (DRC) had earlier identified and selected members of the Screening Committee for the DRC Research project.

The objective of this committee is to oversee the selection and curation of research materials for the proposed Digital Resource Centre project.