UEFA Super Cup: Ademola Lookman Aims High with Atalanta against Real Madrid Tonight

Femi Solaja with agency report

With over 6,000 fans on the ground, Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, has said that the Italian side is aiming to replicate another magical night that saw them win the Europa Cup as they take on Real Madrid tonight in the UEFA Super Cup match this evening.

The AFCON 2023 silver medal winner with Super Eagles last February, turned up the heat in his side’s clash against Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final, with three master-class goals against Xabi Alonso’s men, who had enjoyed a 51-match unbeaten run.

On the other hand, the masters of cup games, Real Madrid were under intense pressure in their UEFA Champions final match against Borussia Dortmund but the ‘Whites’ prevailed via two second-half goals in the epic final match at the Wembley Stadium for a record 15th time.

But at the press conference yesterday, the 25-year-old Nigeria said he is looking forward to another magical night and expressed confidence in his side’s ability to the blistering Real Madrid attack that could include Kylian Mbappe, Endrick and ever-consistent Vinicius Junior.

“Wonderful, these are the games you have wanted to play since you were a child and finally, the moment has come. We won the Europa League, and we will now play for another trophy. We can’t wait. We are preparing with obsessive attention. So yes, we will be ready! We don’t need great motivation; we will face a top team, and it’s an appointment with history. They are the greatest football team in the world, and it will be an exciting chapter and opportunity for everyone,” the Nigerian star player remarked.

The two teams face off at the Stadion Narodowy in Poland, with kick-off set for 8 pm, Nigerian time.

A win by Atalanta this evening will not only go into the club’s history, it will also put Ademola among the rank of Nigerian players that have won the Super Cup in the past.

The duo of Nwankwo Kanu and George Finidi played for Ajax in the win over Real Zaragoza in the 1995 final just as Celestine Babayaro, played a crucial role for Chelsea as they edged out Real Madrid 1-0 at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

Other Nigerians like Chidi Odiah with CSKA Moscow and Julius Aghahowa for Shakhtar Donetsk were on the losing side to Liverpool in 2005 and Barcelona in 2009 respectively.

The same fate befell Mikel Obi and Victor Moses as Chelsea lost to Atletico Madrid 1-4 in 2012 but Obi was to taste another defeat with the London side in 2013 when his side lost on penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.