Simon Page College of Marketing Graduates 43 Professionals

Funmi Ogundare

Simon Page College of Marketing has graduated 43 professionals who completed their qualifications in Marketing (CIM UK), Digital Marketing (DMI Ireland), and Project Management (PMI US).

The ceremony, themed, ‘Orchestrating Success in a Dynamic World’, was held to honour the students’ achievements and inspire them to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead.

It was chaired by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UAC Foods Limited, Oluyemi Oloyede, and Head of Marketing, Lafarge Africa, Oluyomi Moses, the special guest of honour.

Speaking at the second graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 in Lagos, the founder and CEO of Simon Page College of Marketing, Dr. Princewill Omorogiuwa explained that the college has been in existence for 16 years: 14 years in Nigeria and nine years in Kenya, and the ceremony was to celebrate the resilience and journey of the college in making remarkable contributions in the world of marketing, digital marketing, project management and more.

“Simon Page College of Marketing has equipped the graduates with the knowledge and skills they ultimately need to adapt to change or lead the change required in their respective organisations. You have learned how to anticipate the market, leverage data for strategic decisions and also how to create a compelling narrative that resonates with a very diverse audience,” he stated.

He appealed to the graduating class not to take for granted the knowledge and skills they had acquired from the college but to carry its legacy and orchestrate the desired success in the dynamic world in which they find themselves.

In his paper titled, ‘A Pillar of Success called Optimism’, Oloyede said optimism is key to inspiring organisations to stay competitive in the face of the distressing condition of the economy.

He stated that business leaders, business managers and brand managers need to breathe the spirit of optimism into their various brands. He argued that there is no doubt that the Nigerian economy and organisations are distressed. However, it is the choice of managers to breathe into such organisations with the level of optimism that the brand needs to survive.

“Nothing great has ever been achieved in pessimism. You can never build a fantastic business, a big brand or a legacy that transcends time without the spirit of optimism. You have to believe it is possible for you to be successful,” Oloyede said.

Oluyomi Moses, Head of Marketing, Lafarge Africa, said that success is not mysterious, not a coincidence, not sudden, but can be planned, organised, and orchestrated.

Speaking on the theme of the ceremony, Oluyomi explained that despite the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world that we live in, it is still possible to be successful as there are instances of people who defied the challenges to achieve highly coveted outcomes in their various disciplines of life.

According to her, most of the successful people we see today broke through barriers, obstacles, rejections, disappointments, and adversities at some point in their journey to be able to succeed.

Oluyomi said that some of the trends found among successful people across different geographies and social and economic contexts are that they have vision, reorient themselves, are hardworking, and are resilient.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to Foluke Makinde as overall best student (postgraduate diploma in professional marketing), Funmilola Oyewole as overall best student (diploma in professional marketing) and other outstanding students in the diploma in professional marketing and diploma in professional digital marketing qualifications, and postgraduate diploma in professional marketing qualifications, among others.