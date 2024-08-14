Obaseki Hails Edo Queens for 5-0 victory over Niger’s AS GNN at CAF CL Qualifier

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the State’s female football team, Edo Queens for their 5-0 victory against AS Garde Nationale FC of Niger, in their Group B opener of the CAF Women’s Champions League, WAFU B qualifying tournament.

Obaseki, in a statement, commended the Nigerian Women’s Premier League (NWPL) champions for their impressive performance, expressing confidence in the team’s ability to clinch a ticket to the CAF Women’s Champions League which comes up later in Cairo, Egypt.

Edo Queens are Nigeria’s representative to the fourth edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU-B Inter–Clubs play-off, taking place in Cote D’Ivoire. The team which continues to enjoy the support of the state government and regarded as the best-motivated women club side in the annals of the Nigeria Women Football League is competing among top African female clubs in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger, Cote D’Ivoire and Togo, among others.

While commending the team for the victory, the governor said, “I heartily congratulate the Nigerian Women Premier League (NWPL) champions, Edo Queens for their resounding victory against AS Garde Nationale FC of Niger, in their Group B opener of the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B qualifying tournament.

“The team has continued to give an excellent account of themselves as Nigerian champions with their exceptional performance and dominance on the field of play, thrashing their rivals 5-0 in the opening match of the tournament.

“As you continue on this impressive run, we assure you of our relentless support and are confident in your ability to clinch the ticket to the CAF Women’s Champions League proper which comes up later in Cairo, Egypt.