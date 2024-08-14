  • Wednesday, 14th August, 2024

Information Minister Signs Performance Bonds with Heads of Agencies on Delivery of FG’s Mandate

Nigeria | 44 mins ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has signed performance bonds with heads of agencies and parastatals under his supervision with a mandate to work towards communicating the successes of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He disclosed this yesterday, in Abuja, while declaring open a one-day retreat for directors of the ministry and heads of its agencies and parastatals.

“Since the advent of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there has been a structured agenda to achieve a Renewed Hope Initiative with all MDAs involved, and with a tracking system to ensure compliance.

“This tracking system is managed by the Central Results Delivery and Coordinating Unit (CRDCU) in the office of the SGF. All of you here are responsible for delivering our results to this office as heads or delivery officers.

“This retreat is organised to ensure that we understand this responsibility.

“You may recall that the Permanent Secretary and I signed a performance bond with the President to guarantee that we would fulfill the ministry’s mandate. I have been told that the Permanent Secretary has involved directors to also commit to the process; during this retreat, I plan to get the heads of parastatals to sign the performance bond as well,” he said.

He urged the heads of the public information organs and information departments in the ministry to have an in-depth understanding of the efforts that the federal government was putting into renewing hope as it has promised, in the area of improved minimum wage, student loans, consumer credit, loans to big and small businesses as well as different support grants to communicate to the public effectively.

“The government is also not resting on its oars regarding infrastructure and social projects around the country; we must understand these efforts before we can communicate them successfully,” he added.

Idris said the Ministry’s remit also included regulatory responsibilities and the partnerships being offered to other government organisations to communicate their respective mandates.

The Minister therefore urged the participants to have open discussions regarding grey areas so that they do not just deliver on their mandate but are also seen to deliver well.

