Group Electrifies Niger Delta Community with Solar Power

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A group, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) has electrified Umuolu community with a sustainable solar power system, marking a significant milestone in the fight against energy poverty and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

Umuolu community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, previously plagued by darkness and reliance on diesel and generators since its creation, is now basking in the glow of clean and renewable energy.

The 90.12kwh capacity solar power system, designed and installed by YEAC-Nigeria through its subsidiary, Community Energy and Development and YEAC-UK is expected to empower the local economy, improve healthcare, education, and overall quality of life for the community.

Speaking, the Executive Director of YEAC-Nigeria, Mr. Fyneface Dumnamene, said the electrification of Umuolu is the beginning, as the organisation continues to work tirelessly towards its mission of promoting sustainable development and environmental stewardship across the Niger Delta region.

Dumnamene said the primary purpose of the facility is to support government efforts to mitigate pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, artisanal refineries, and environmental pollution by offering alternative livelihood opportunities powered by renewable energy for artisanal refiners and the youths.

YEAC emphasised that alternative livelihood opportunities and youth empowerment are among the solutions in the Niger Delta, and called upon stakeholders to support and continue investing in this transformative initiative of the organisation.

“The idea of contributing to Nigeria’s oil theft mitigation mechanisms through community energy for households and its productive use also posited that with households powered, people would no longer use illegally refined petroleum products, particularly DPK and PMS, to energise their homes.

This would shrink the market for illegal refiners and reduce incidents of pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, artisanal refineries, and environmental pollution, as their supply chain and demand would drastically drop in communities with clean, renewable, and sustainable solar electricity.”

The environmental justice campaigner called for more support for transformative initiative to enable the group to extend it to other communities in the Niger Delta.

“With additional funding, YEAC-CEAD can also expand its efforts to assist Umuolu youths in establishing and growing small and medium-scale enterprises powered by this mini-grid. We can create a future where renewable energy powers our community, empowers our youth to engage in meaningful economic activities, and protects our environment for future generations.”

Earlier, President General of Umuolu Development Union, Isicheri Tabowei, lauded the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, their partners and contractor, NXT Grid Nigeria and the Netherlands, for their support and collaboration in making the project a reality.

Tabowei said the community which is over 700 years old has never experienced electricity other than from generators.

“This electrification project will provide numerous benefits to our community. It will power homes, businesses, schools, churches, the hospital, fostering economic growth and improving the standard of living for our people. This project is not just about electricity; it is about creating opportunities, transforming lives and taking our children away from societal ills”, Tabowei added.