  • Saturday, 26th September, 2026

Former House Member, Nwogu, Felicitate Gbajabiamila on Mega Empowerment

Nigeria | 31 minutes ago

Member of the Governing Board, African Aviation and Aerospace University Nigeria, has felicitated the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the successful Gbaja Mega Empowerment, which took place Saturday at the National Stadium, Lagos.
Nwogu stated how qualitative and impactful the gesture of goodwill by Gbajabiamila to his constituents is, noting that the constituency outreach would improve livelihoods and impact directly on the people of Surulere 1.
The former member of the House of Representatives and current member of the Governing Board AAAU, while congratulating the Chief of Staff to the President, commended his consistency in regularly organizing community outreaches, medical missions, and empowerment programmes in Lagos State generally.
He beseeched God for more blessings upon the Chief of Staff.
The 2026 Gbaja Mega Empowerment targeted 4,500 constituents of Surulere 1, Lagos State and saw the distribution of e-hailing electric cars, mini buses, tricycles, security patrol vehicles, laptops, and cash grants for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).

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