Remita Expands into Retail Market with Integrated Mobile App



Financial technology firm, Remita, has unveiled a new mobile application designed to aggregate multi-bank management, everyday payments, and retail financial services onto a single platform.

The application launched recently at Nigeria Fintech Week 2026 (NFW26) in Lagos, marked the company’s formal expansion into the consumer and retail space.

The company stated that the new product allows users to link multiple bank accounts, execute local and intra-African transfers, set up recurring payments, invest in stocks, access a retail lending marketplace, purchase flight and event tickets, and manage micro-pensions alongside utility bills.

Managing Director of Remita, ‘DeRemi Atanda, said that the platform shifts the company’s focus toward direct consumer services after more than two decades in institutional payments.

“We have been in the business of making everyday payments easier for people for over 20 years, and this represents a landmark for us as we move boldly into the consumer and retail space. While other platforms innovate around products, we are innovating the ecosystem bringing everybody together to serve the customer’s full financial life.

“There has been a lot of learning about what people want, and we are bringing that experience into the Remita App to change how people manage their finances. This is well beyond payments. This is a transformation of lifestyle, an expansion of access to financial services and greater ease.”

Also, Head of Remita Consumer and Retail Business, Adedayo Adewale, noted that the product addresses the operational fragmentation faced by banking customers who currently navigate multiple applications.

“One of the challenges we have responded to is that individuals in Nigeria have fragmented financial services. Today, they have different apps for different needs but would rather do away with the stress of moving between multiple applications. They want to be able to start and complete their financial transactions from one place. We wanted to give Nigerians an everyday financial companion, not just another mobile app. From one platform, users can see their bank accounts, transfer funds, buy airtime and data, pay electricity bills, make government and merchant payments, and set up recurring payments among other things,” he said.

The platform equally incorporates budgeting and expense-tracking tools driven by artificial intelligence. Additionally, through a partnership with the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), the application enables cross-border payments across Africa directly from local bank accounts.

The firm said that it processes over N100 trillion in transactions annually, predominantly from corporate and institutional clients.

“Our vision when we started was to make it easier for organisations to make diverse payments. Having learned over the years, it became clear that the next phase was to take that experience to consumers. We currently process more than N100 trillion every year, largely driven by corporate payments. As we enter the consumer space, we expect to see significant adoption in the months ahead,” Atanda added.

Delivering a keynote address at the conference on the future of Nigeria’s payment architecture, Atanda emphasised that the next decade of fintech development will rely on integrated digital infrastructure and cross-border alignment.

“Having come this far, my hypothesis is that the next decade will reward ecosystems that convert digital adoption into trusted, resilient infrastructure. The infrastructure we are talking about will almost become invisible. They are not going to be the bridges you see or the roads; they are going to be the systems that support how we live and transact,” he said.