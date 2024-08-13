  • Tuesday, 13th August, 2024

Ondo PDP Inaugurates Caretaker Committee

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDPD) Caretaker Committee constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) has been inaugurated.  The Committee was inaugurated yesterday  by the National Vice-chairman (South-west), Kamoru Ajisafe  in Akure.

Ajisafe charged the party members to be resolute and focused on winning rather than concentrating  efforts on the past, saying: “What is before us is valuable, better, and more profitable than what has gone.”

Ajisafe,  who acknowledged the last primaries that produced Agboola Ajayi as transparent, fair, and credible noted that nobody ever thought he could win the primary considering the permutations on ground He  thanked the leadership of the party in the state for their steadfastness and stressed that the optics was in favour of PDP winning the governorship election in Ondo.

He also called for a minute’s silence in honour of former State Chairman, Alhaji Fatai Adams, who died on 14th February, 2024 before the expiration of his tenure. 

Responding,  the Chairman  of the Committee, Bakita Bello,   prayed for the repose of the late Chairman Alhaji Fatai Adams’ soul  and stressed  that only mandate/task before them is to ensure that PDP returns to Government House in November. 

He called for the cooperation of all stakeholders in order to achieve this onerous task. 

Earlier, the former Vice Chairman (South-west) of PDP and the Chairman of Agboola Ajayi Campaign Council, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, urged party members to be focused as the party is set to win the Governorship election come November 16.

Also, the governorship candidate of the party for the forthcoming poll,  Agboola Ajayi congratulated the new Caretaker Committee members and admonished them to see themselves as one.

 “Our differences should not deter us from achieving the collective interest, which is the attainment of power,” he said.

