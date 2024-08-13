Ododo to Unveil Free Healthcare Programmes in Kogi 

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, is set to unveil a flagship healthcare intervention that will deliver free medical services to people in all parts of the state.

Ododo made this known while addressing members of the Nigeria Medical Association(NMA) and other healthcare professionals who were at the government house in Lokoja on his invitation following the conclusion of a three-day medical outreach under the NMA in Kogi State.

Speaking at the meeting, the governor, who expressed express appreciation to the medical professionals on behalf of the state government for the success of the free medical outreach in the state, reiterated his commitment to sustain investment in the health sector,

He stressed that the free medical outreach is in line with his campaign promises to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to the people of the state.

He restated his commitment to ensure that healthcare remains the top priority of the administration.

“A healthy society is a wealthy society.I will continue to support you in this exercise and to ensure that it reaches our people in all parts of the state. I want you to count on my support as we work together to make the free medical outreach a flagship programme in our calendar of medical activities in the state so that we can make healthcare more accessible and affordable to our people,” he said.

Ododo called on medical practitioners in the state to sustain their support for the administration and expand the scope of their collaboration with the government through the state ministry of health.

In his remark, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams, commended the medical team for the successful conduct of the free medical outreach which he noted was a clear testament to the dedication of medical professionals working in Kogi State.

He commended Ododo for the attention given to the welfare of healthcare professionals in the state and for providing the enabling environment for medical professionals to excel in the delivery of healthcare services to the people of the state.

Also, the chairman of the committee of past chairmen of the NMA in Kogi state, Dr David Aimila, described the free medical outreach as a high powdered intervention that delivered unprecedented interventions in various fields of medicine and healthcare services to people under a conducive working environment provided by the Kogi state government.

He praised Ododo for the priority accorded to the health sector and professionals by the administration.

On his part, Chief Medical Director, Reference Hospital Okene, Professor Solomon Avidime, and host of the medical team applauded Ododo for the health-friendly posture of the administration.

While expressing the readiness of Reference Hospital Okene to host many of such medical missions, he emphasised the importance of the free medical outreach to the government and the people of the state, noting that such effort complements the free health insurance policy of the state government by bridging the gap in healthcare coverage across the state.