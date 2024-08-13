National Housing Programme: FG Issues First Batch of Provisional Allocation Offer to Subscribers

•Set to revoke defaulters’ subscription in 8 weeks

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development yesterday announced the commencement of the issuance of first offer of provisional allocation to the outright subscribers of houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP).

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, disclosed this in his office in Abuja.

The issuance of the first batch offer of provisional allocation which began in April, 2024 was sequel to the review of the conditions and procedures for the sales of houses under the NHP conveyed on December 29, 2023 via a circular Ref no. DPBH/645/1/43.

Ogunbiyi disclosed that a number of outright payment subscribers had completed their payments, while some had started making deposit payments, but yet to complete their payments, according to a statement by Director (Press & Public Relations), Salisu Haiba.

Accordingly, he also reminded the subscribers under the 1st batch offer of provisional allocation of the NHP housing units that the validity period for the completion of all payment was 90 days.

“By this information, the ministry is informing all the first batch outright subscribers who are yet to complete their payments for the houses offered them, that a grace of eight weeks is now given to them within which they are advised to complete all their payments ” he said.

The permanent secretary further stated that any subscriber who fails to complete payment within the eight weeks grace period will have their offers revoked.